One Piece episodes often begin with high-stakes tension or a quiet emotional scene that engages the viewer's mind and heart within the first few minutes of the show. The initial scenes of some One Piece episodes are not just openings; they are a way to label expectations with pace and anticipation for the rest of the installment.

These scenes could be a flashback that re-establishes a character's traumatic past, or an unexpected arrival or significant threat, or maybe even a scene where so much is said in a still moment before a battle starts.

The defining moments of these opening scenes often encapsulate the heart of what makes the series so memorable. With thousands of episodes to choose from, here are the 10 One Piece episodes with the best opening scenes.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece anime.

One Piece episodes with the best opening scenes, including the installment introducing Luffy's Gear Fifth

1) Episode 1071 shows Luffy's first Gear 5 transformation

Luffy's Gear 5 transformation (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1071 begins with Luffy’s complete and now awakened Gear 5 transformation, fundamentally altering the tone of the story and energy in an unprecedented way.

As he rises on the Skull Dome, the scene moves to the Five Elders and the World Government’s ongoing quest for the unknown Gomu Gomu no Mi and revealing its true identity, a Mythical Zoan fruit. The pacing, music, and hard contrast in visuals make it unforgettable. This is among the most impactful One Piece episodes with one of the best opening scenes.

2) ⁠⁠Episode 312 shows Going Merry’s farewell

Going Merry’s farewell as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 312 starts with the Going Merry, which is already in ruins and engulfed by flames, leaving viewers with a sense of sorrow that hits immediately. Seeing the ship fall apart while the Straw Hats stand in silence is an emotional moment that few animated sequences can touch.

Merry, apologizing and thanking them even makes it more personal. It is not just a ship that is ending; it is saying goodbye to a crewmate. Among all One Piece episodes, this opening captures loss and closure, all in just a few haunting minutes.

3) ⁠⁠Episode 1137 shows Bonney forgiving Vegapunk

Bonney forgives Vegapunk in episode 1137 (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1137 is characterized by emotional contrast, as it begins with Bonney's unexpected forgiveness committed when she learns the truth about Kuma's suffering. Bonney proceeds to accept the sun-shaped pendant meant for her tenth birthday. This moment delivers rare peace in a violent arc.

The calmness is interrupted when Saint Saturn shows up, mocking Kuma's fate and beating the defenseless Bonney. The moment now makes the sequence even intense. It's one of the One Piece episodes with the best opening scenes for its emotional weight and sudden brutality.

4) Episode 405 shows Kuma attacking the Straw Hats in front of Luffy

Luffy shouts after Zoro's disappearance (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 405 begins in chaos as a bubble pops, indicating that Zoro has suddenly vanished as a result of Kuma's powers. The Straw Hats become overwhelmed and frantic. Usopp screams in terror, Luffy cries out in shock, and Robin almost gets hit by an attack from Monster Chopper.

There are so many frantic cries of dread and desperation. It feels like an emotional whirlwind with fast-paced action that precedes Sentomaru amid the confusion, demanding answers. This frantic, gut-wrenching introduction to the episode results in some of the most intense moments in all of One Piece episodes.

5) Episode 1016 opens up with Luffy taking an oath to save Wano

Luffy challenges Kaido as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1016 opens with one of the most significant and emotional moments in One Piece episodes. After seeing Kin'emon in a terrible state, Luffy drops to his knees beside Kin'emon and apologizes for being late. That little moment is packed with guilt, determination, and intent.

Then, remembering all the people who put their lives on the line for Wano's freedom, Luffy channels Ryuo into a massive Gear Third punch and hits Kaido. When Kaido stands back up, Luffy does not flinch. He firmly says that he will save Wano, and he will become the Pirate King.

6) Episode 193 shows Luffy ringing the Golden Bell

Luffy ringing the Golden Bell (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 193 is one of the most moving One Piece episodes. After a lengthy battle, Luffy takes down Enel by crushing him with the golden ball and then sending him smack into the golden bell.

While ringing out through the heavens, the bell's sound waves reach back to Jaya and fulfill Mont Blanc Cricket's dream; it's also a link to the Sky Island legend and the Blue Sea below.

7) Episode 483 shows Ace’s death

Akainu kills Ace in episode 483 (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 483 has one of the saddest moments in the show: the death of Ace. With his Vivre Card slowly burning away, Luffy is frozen in shock. Ace has no choice but to fall to Akainu's magma punch. There are visible wounds and blood as Ace coughs. The surrounding pirates and other people, including Whitebeard and Buggy, are completely shocked by this brutal scene.

Even the most stoic of admirals, Kizaru, Aokiji, and Garp, have visible shock on their faces. Marco is still in seastone cuffs, and chaos unfolds as the crew scrambles for help.

8) Episode 397 shows Luffy punching the Celestial Dragon, Charlos

Luffy punching the Celestial Dragon (Image via Toei Animation)

Another memorable opening scene in the history of One Piece episodes is episode 397. As the auction house crowd gasps, Charlos unsympathetically aims his gun at Camie. Luffy rushes into action. Having already boiled with rage from seeing the Celestial Dragons' treatment of others, he winds up and delivers a powerful fist to Charlos, sending him flying across the room.

The silence that follows is deafening, as fans can see even the stronger characters in the room leave, just completely stunned. This moment not only changes the rules of the world, but is also a climactic point in the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

9) Episode 1000 shows the Straw Hats coming together

Straw Hats as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1000 is one of the One Piece episodes that depicts the dedication of the Straw Hat crew to each other as a united crew on an unmatched level. Each member remembers and reflects on their journey together as they are surrounded by hundreds of members of the Beasts Pirates.

The crew arrives together in a coordinated movement and stands strong in their position as their combined willpower and energy reflect the battlefield. The moment depicted is not just them gathering together, but more so embodies a powerful moment of solidarity. This reflects on how far they have all come and where they are willing to go in equal measure to the enemy without fear.

10) Episode 1017 shows Luffy and Kaido Conqueror's Haki clash

Conqueror's Haki clash between Luffy and Kaido (Image via Toei Animation)

In episode 1017, Luffy uses Advanced Conqueror’s Haki to deliver one of the strongest punches of the Wano arc, not only physically, but the will he displays using Haki alone, splitting the air without them even touching.

In terms of animation, the impact of the punches is shown in every detail, indicating Luffy’s growth and determination to defeat a Yonko. Among all the One Piece episodes, this installment does the best job of displaying the pivotal moment of the fight happening on the rooftop.

Final thoughts

While One Piece has introduced innumerable magnificent moments over the years, some of its episodes go above and beyond immediately from the first scene. These episodes grab viewers emotionally or are action-packed right away, with no time wasted.

Whether it's an intense clash, emotional farewell, or power awakening, One Piece has packed epic openings with success. Of course, there are many more One Piece episodes with killer openings. However, given One Piece's incredible amount of content, these are ten episodes with the best opening scenes.

