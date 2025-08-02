One Piece timeline suggests a surprising origin for Mihawk (and it’s not connected to the Marines)

One Piece chapter 1156 dives deeper into a legendary era through a flashback, revealing a history full of forgotten names, wild battles, and unexpected relationships. With the Roger Pirates, the Kuja, and Rocks's crew all roaming, the chapter depicts the chaos of an era where youthful ambitions crashed against power on every corner of the sea. However, there is one specific moment that stands out. It is subtle and brief, but significant enough to disrupt current theories.A single line in an exchange between Rayleigh and Shakuyaku in the backstory of the Kuja Pirates, along with similarities between their designs and another character, has ignited a sea of speculation. With careful hints concerning the timeline and the characters' behaviors, the chapter may have hinted at Mihawk's true origin.Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions and spoilers from the One Piece manga.The latest One Piece theory points to Mihawk being the child of Rayleigh and ShakkyThe new One Piece chapter might have subtly opened the door to one of the most surprising character origin theories: Dracule Mihawk being Rayleigh and Shakuyaku's child. Following clues from the timeline, subtle character interactions, and Mihawk's age, the theory has begun to not seem like a stretch but a deliberate setup.Chapter 1156 places the events 44 years ago, and by that time, Kaido had already joined the Rocks Pirates. Mihawk is currently 43, which lines up almost too perfectly for it to be a coincidence. This flashback, rich with key character interactions, may have just seeded Mihawk’s surprising lineage.Silver Rayleigh as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)The chapter focuses on Shakuyaku's reign at this time, as a star among the Kuja Pirates, so beloved that even Roger hoped she would join him. She declined, asserting independence with a dramatic slap and a definite statement that she belongs to no one. But what is most remarkable is her short encounter with Rayleigh.Rayleigh, alone among the Roger Pirates, wasn't impressed by her charm until she winked at him, making him blush. This wasn't a throwaway panel; in an action-packed flashback filled with character drama, this little, subtle beat now reads like a set-up narrative.Shakuyaku as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)If Mihawk was born shortly after this, the theory takes more weight. He inherits both Rayleigh's cool nature and swordsmanship bloodline, and Shakky's attitude and independence. However, the greatest challenge still is Amazon Lily's rule, as only women are born and accepted there.Unless Oda violates this rule or embraces One Piece's gender-bending potential, Mihawk's birth would contradict the lore. One wild but clever workaround is Ivankov's ability being involved, perhaps tied to Mihawk's possible gender transformation either before or after birth, mirroring Zoro’s past in reverse.Although none of this theory is confirmed, the combination of the accuracy of the hints, timing, and purposeful character moments makes it hard not to believe that Oda is trying to set up a big reveal. If Mihawk is indeed the son of Rayleigh and Shakky, it would change his whole arc and would also pull Zoro's story full circle in a shocking way.Final thoughtsShakuyaku and Rayleigh as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece chapter 1156 may have begun one of the most fascinating origin theories in the series, with Mihawk being the child of Rayleigh and Shakuyaku. The chapter involved a flashback established precisely 44 years ago, with Mihawk at 43 years old now. Besides, a fleeting yet suggestive moment between Rayleigh and Shakky triggered speculation, especially given some romantic cues and Mihawk’s seemingly inherited qualities.Although the theory is complicated by the all-female lineage of Amazon Lily, it has some fans believing that Ivankov’s power could potentially explain it. If it ends up being the case, this theory could completely reshape Mihawk’s backstory and Zoro’s future.Related links:The Rocks D. clan in One Piece could be one of the most formidable, and this one character is proof enoughDespite what One Piece just revealed, Blackbeard might not be Rocks D. Xebec’s sonOne Piece might have hidden Davy Jones' Locker in plain sight, and fans might already know where it is