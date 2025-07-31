One Piece might have hidden Davy Jones' Locker in plain sight, and fans might already know where it is

One Piece might have been hiding one of its most legendary secrets in plain sight this whole time: Davy Jones' Locker. Fans have theorized about the existence of Davy Jones' Locker in the world of One Piece for a long time, but we may have seen Davy Jones' Locker before in the series. This could be where the legendary place is hinted at in powerful symbolism and the secretive behavior of Imu.After the horrifying images in Chapter 906 and the endless trail of Easter eggs that Oda has placed throughout the series, the true reality might be found far beneath Mary Geoise. If this theory is to be believed, then the true location of the ancient kingdom may be right under our noses this whole time.Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions and spoilers from the One Piece manga.How One Piece might have already shown Davy Jones' Locker, explainedOne Piece may have slipped its take on Davy Jones' Locker under the noses of fans in the very spot they have watched hundreds of times, Mary Geoise. In Chapter 906, Imu descends into a dark chamber deep within the Holy Land. There, at the bottom, a giant frozen straw hat lies in what seems to be a sealed vault.This imagery is too clear to overlook and may even represent One Piece's version of Davy Jones' locker. It could be where the greatest treasures lie, never to be touched and lost far from the surface.Doflamingo had mentioned earlier in the same chapter a national treasure so strong it would be able to shake the world. Immediately following, fans have a long zoom-out of Impel Down, buried deep in the sea. This suggests that both the treasure and the location are underwater.Doflamingo talks about the secret of Mary Geoise (Image via Toei Animation)That is very similar to how pirates in lore described Davy Jones' Locker as having a mythical space under the waves that stores valuables and souls. The implication here is that Imu did not merely find the locker; he created it. By sinking the ancient kingdom and locking it away in a vault under Mary Geoise, he effectively designed a real-world version of the mythological Locker.Oda has dropped mysterious Easter eggs ever since; shots of Imu surrounded by skeletons, sharks, aquariums, and even silhouettes that look like an abyss. These are not arbitrary images. They add fuel to the thought of a watery tomb filled with lost treasures and history.Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)Even the vault's design that Imu opened in Chapter 906 resembles a time-lock vault, a thing usually associated with three-stage security, perhaps representing Rocks D. Xebec and his legacy of triple skulls. That could even hint at Blackbeard's future presence.While Davy Jones' Locker can sound like a myth in the world of One Piece, reality could be darker. Imu could have buried a whole kingdom and its secrets, so that they can hide them in a locked abyss right below the World Government’s feet.Final thoughtsOne Piece may already have displayed a version of Davy Jones’ Locker, without ever actually calling it by name. There may be layered symbolism, creepy visuals, and a well-placed vault underground in Mary Geoise that Oda is expressing that the greatest treasure, and what is left of the ancient kingdom, is locked away by Imu himself.It may not only be a lost legend twisted by pirates, but an invented void that contains the darkest secrets in the world. If this is true, then it has been in front of us the whole time, a secret hidden in plain sight.Related links:Latest spoilers confirm the most influential Amazon Lily character in historyDavy Jones' curse could explain why Devil Fruit users sink in One Piece10 One Piece episodes with the best opening scenes