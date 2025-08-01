"Nami Rayleigh parallel?" The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected direction

The upcoming One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers and leaks have already surfaced on the internet as the story progresses. While the main storyline leaks have amped the fandom, the mangaka Eiichiro Oda decided to add a new color spread to the chapter that sparked a controversial debate among the series' fans.The color spread illustrates the parallel roles of Gol D. Roger and Luffy's crew, with main wingman comparisons. While the matchup between Rayleigh and Zoro was a no-brainer and expected by fans, the addition of Nami to the mix has left several fans both confused and intrigued.Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece series.Oda left fans to wonder if Nami will reach Rayleigh's level in the One Piece seriesAs mentioned earlier, with the upcoming One Piece chapter 1156, Eiichiro Oda added a color spread to the chapter that led many fans down a speculation hole and into discussions. The color spread panel illustrated the crew comparison between the Roger Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates, mainly the captains and their wingmen.While the comparison between Scopper Gaban and Sanji made complete sense, Oda left a confusing part in the Zoro-Rayliegh part of the image. While Zoro and Rayleigh alone on the left side of the page would make an accurate depiction, Nami was added to the picture. While Oda has not explained the illustration, and the chapter is yet to come out officially, the small addition led to a huge discussion.Adding Nami to Silvers Raileigh's side rather than Scopper Gaban made the fandom question Oda's intention with Nami's character. Being the navigator for the Roger Pirates, Scopper Gaban was the fandom's preferred parallel for Nami, who is the navigator for the Straw Hat Pirates. However, Oda's illustration of the latest color spread has partially driven a barrier in the fan concept.Fans' reaction to the unconventional choice by Oda in the One Piece manga chapterIt is undeniable that the One Piece fandom has greatly appreciated the latest chapter 1156 color spread panel, despite the controversial choice. However, the fans have also made clear and spared no change in expressing their fan theories and demands towards Oda's choice throughout several social media platform comments and posts:&quot;Ever since ZKK never came to be, Zoro fans have been on a downward spiral, and now Nami is stealing their parallel lol&quot;, said one fan.&quot;But fr if anything this is just Lunami bait bcus Nami has nothing to so with the wings here she just being cute&quot;, added another fan.“Nami is Gaban parallel”, claimed a third.&quot;Nami is next to Rayleigh!! Nami Rayleigh parallel?&quot;, added a fourth.It can be safely said at this point that Nami has completely taken over the color spread panel from chapter 1156 as the primary focus of the fan. Furthermore, despite Oda's probable hinting (or may amount to nothing in the end), the fans have enjoyed the chapter very much as the story remains &quot;To Be Continued&quot;.Also read:This Demon Slayer character had Muzan's highest trust at one time, and it's not KokushiboYoru manages a feat in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 that even Makima never couldChainsaw Man is wild, but you are missing out on this underrated shonen anime from Summer 2025