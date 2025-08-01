  • home icon
"Nami Rayleigh parallel?" The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected direction

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 01, 2025 09:30 GMT
The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected direction (Image via TOEI Animation)
The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected direction (Image via TOEI Animation)

The upcoming One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers and leaks have already surfaced on the internet as the story progresses. While the main storyline leaks have amped the fandom, the mangaka Eiichiro Oda decided to add a new color spread to the chapter that sparked a controversial debate among the series' fans.

The color spread illustrates the parallel roles of Gol D. Roger and Luffy's crew, with main wingman comparisons. While the matchup between Rayleigh and Zoro was a no-brainer and expected by fans, the addition of Nami to the mix has left several fans both confused and intrigued.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece series.

Oda left fans to wonder if Nami will reach Rayleigh's level in the One Piece series

As mentioned earlier, with the upcoming One Piece chapter 1156, Eiichiro Oda added a color spread to the chapter that led many fans down a speculation hole and into discussions. The color spread panel illustrated the crew comparison between the Roger Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates, mainly the captains and their wingmen.

While the comparison between Scopper Gaban and Sanji made complete sense, Oda left a confusing part in the Zoro-Rayliegh part of the image. While Zoro and Rayleigh alone on the left side of the page would make an accurate depiction, Nami was added to the picture.

While Oda has not explained the illustration, and the chapter is yet to come out officially, the small addition led to a huge discussion.

Adding Nami to Silvers Raileigh's side rather than Scopper Gaban made the fandom question Oda's intention with Nami's character. Being the navigator for the Roger Pirates, Scopper Gaban was the fandom's preferred parallel for Nami, who is the navigator for the Straw Hat Pirates.

However, Oda's illustration of the latest color spread has partially driven a barrier in the fan concept.

Fans' reaction to the unconventional choice by Oda in the One Piece manga chapter

It is undeniable that the One Piece fandom has greatly appreciated the latest chapter 1156 color spread panel, despite the controversial choice. However, the fans have also made clear and spared no change in expressing their fan theories and demands towards Oda's choice throughout several social media platform comments and posts:

"Ever since ZKK never came to be, Zoro fans have been on a downward spiral, and now Nami is stealing their parallel lol", said one fan.
"But fr if anything this is just Lunami bait bcus Nami has nothing to so with the wings here she just being cute", added another fan.
“Nami is Gaban parallel”, claimed a third.
"Nami is next to Rayleigh!! Nami Rayleigh parallel?", added a fourth.

It can be safely said at this point that Nami has completely taken over the color spread panel from chapter 1156 as the primary focus of the fan. Furthermore, despite Oda's probable hinting (or may amount to nothing in the end), the fans have enjoyed the chapter very much as the story remains "To Be Continued".

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

bell-icon Manage notifications