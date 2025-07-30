Chainsaw Man is wild, but you are missing out on this underrated shonen anime from Summer 2025

While Chainsaw Man has been a staple name in the supernatural-action shonen anime genre, the summer of 2025 brings the Tougen Anki series that might carry a similar vibe. Produced by Studio Hibari and created by mangaka Yura Urushibara, the series has been off to a phenomenal start ever since its premiere on July 11, 2025.From action drama to one of the most beautifully animated demonic transformations in modern times, the Tougen Anki series is one of the summer 2025 anime series that needs more attention from the fandom. Particularly, the Chainsaw Man fans will love the anime for all the aspects that both the series share.Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Tougen Anki series, and reflects the author's opinions.Chainsaw Man fans will love the Tougen Anki series for their sheer similaritiesWith probably one of the best pilot episodes to come out in the summer 2025 anime season, the Tougen Anki series has scored high points with those who have watched the premiere. From the get-go, the series jumped straight into the narrative with many action-packed scenes as well as an emotional pivot point.From what could be gathered from the first episode, the new anime is very close to the popular horror-supernatural series— Chainsaw Man— in terms of style and animation. It covers a similar amount of gory and supernatural elements, with almost an identical match in the animation quality.Additionally, both projects have a very similar aesthetic, with the main protagonist being taken in by an organization after they are orphaned, which shapes their character and adds to the plot. Furthermore, both protagonists exhibit same level of hot-headedness, which also complements their demonic natures and showcases their similarities in personality.Tougen Anki anime series' episode 1 comparisonShiki, the main protagonist of the Tougen Anki anime series (Image via Studio Hibari)Like several other anime titles, especially Chainsaw Man, the Tougen Anki series jumps right into the action from the start and explores a rivalry narrative between the two major factions— the Oni and the Momotaro. Shiki is an Oni who is raised by his foster father Tsuyoshi, a former Momotaro.While Tsuyoshi does not reveal the truth to him, one day a man named Samidare comes, who changes Shiki's world forever. Samidare's arrival provokes Shiki's inner Oni blood as he transforms and shows his actual powers— a similar trend seen with Denji and the Zombie Devil.After an emotional segment of Tsuyoshi's death, a man named Naito arrives at the scene and takes in Shiki, setting the rest of his story. Whether it can be considered a coincidence or not, the same thing happens with Denji when Makima appears and takes him into Public Safety.Final thoughtsBoth the Chainsaw Man and the Tougen Anki anime series share a lot of similarities in the beginning of their plot. Additionally, both have a very gory and similar supernatural element to them that creates a narrative that fans of either series must watch to witness themselves.Nevertheless, the Tougen Anki series has been considered by many fans as an underrated hidden gem from the summer 2025 anime season, and is a must-watch for viewers who haven't yet.Also read:Kuma's punch in One Piece episode 1137 leaves fans dividedJujutsu Kaisen finds Nanami in Sandman in a way nobody expectedKubo's official name for Ichigo's Horn of Salvation form disappoints Bleach fans