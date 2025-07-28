Kubo's official name for Ichigo's Horn of Salvation form disappoints Bleach fans

Very recently, the creator of one of the most popular shonen titles ever —the Bleach manga series —revealed official information that left the fandom in disagreement. Tite Kubo has officially unveiled the name of Ichigo Kurosaki's newest form as &quot;Half-Hollow Ichigo.&quot;While the official name makes a lot of sense canonically and leaves space for future narrative, fans have often referred to the form as &quot;Horn of Salvation&quot;, named after the chapter title it was revealed in. The reveal has upset many fans due to the lack of ingenuity and catchiness of the official name by Kubo.Bleach manga fans show dislike for Ichigo's new form's official nameDuring a Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's key visual reveal for the Bleach manga series, Tite Kubo revealed the official name for Ichigo's new form while fighting Yhwach as &quot;Half-Hollow Ichigo&quot;. Before the reveal by Kubo, fans had been referring to this form as &quot;Horn of Salvation&quot;, named after the chapter 676 title, where the form was revealed.While the new name, as mentioned earlier, opens up more possibilities canonically for the development of Ichigo's character, the fans have been seen to be in unanimous disagreement with Kubo's choice. The mangaka has been heavily criticized throughout several social media platforms for a lack of ingenuity in naming, probably one of the most iconic forms of Ichigo.Chapter 676 title page showing Ichigo's latest form transformation (Image via Shueisha)Additionally, as some of the fans mentioned, &quot;Horn of Salvation&quot; is more catchy and dramatic than &quot;Half-Hollow Ichigo&quot;, as the former name has a more dramatic outlook on Ichigo's personality and power in his fight against Yhwach. &quot;Half-Hollow Ichigo&quot; is essentially just an explanation of the form rather than a name that carries weight to his personality.The name was not originally revealed in the manga series and has yet to be featured through the pages of the manga chapters. Tite Kubo revealed Ichigo's new form's name during the production of the fourth and final cour of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War saga, titled The Calamity or Kashin Tan. However, some fans have also expressed their agreement with Kubo's decision.&quot;Sticking with Horn of Salvation&quot;— Fans' reaction to Kubo's name choiceAs mentioned earlier, the Bleach fandom has been seemingly upset recently with the official name reveal by Tite Kubo. The fans were hopeful that the &quot;Horn of Salvation&quot; name would stick with the character transformation. However, the official &quot;Half-Hollow Ichigo&quot; name has disappointed them, with many unwilling to accept the change.&quot;Suddenly I don't wanna hear an official name for Dangai ichigo anymore,&quot; said one fan.&quot;Nah, Kubo didn’t cook with this one,&quot; added another.&quot;Horn of Salvation it is,&quot; claimed a third.&quot;With due respect but this is some Dragon Ball level of creativity in naming the forms, it only misses the super super tho... I'll stick with Horn of Salvation. Why is it even half-hollow if he's hybrid of four?&quot; said a fourth.While these fans were on full display of their disappointment with Kubo's poor choice in naming the Inchigo's iconic form, a few other Bleach fans were in agreement with Kubo.&quot;I’ll take it. “Horn of Salvation” always sounded too cheesy/edgy to me,&quot; said one fan in agreement.&quot;Even tho horn or salvation sounds cooler I actually still like this name cause it hints that his only using half of his full power so spoiler alert we might actually see hollow ichigo and bankai aizen vs yhwach..&quot; added another.Which name do you like better, &quot;Horn of Salvation&quot; or &quot;Half-Hollow Ichigo&quot;? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.Also read:8 Bleach ships that are straight-up absurdDoes Soifon have the weakest Bankai among Soul Reaper Captains in Bleach? ExploredAs Nodt's fear wasn't only a power in Bleach but a reflection of his innermost psyche