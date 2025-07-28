Jujutsu Kaisen finds Nanami in Sandman in a way nobody expected

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen series have been going wild over the recent &quot;return&quot; of a beloved character in another series, or at least a resemblance of him. Being a popular character of the anime who has been killed off, many fans have been upset with the loss, until the recent lookalike feature.In the popular Netflix series, The Sandman, American actor Boyd Holbrook plays the character of The Corinthian, who surprisingly resembles Nanami, especially in the context of his get-up. The character adaptation from the original DC Comics series has united the Jujutsu Kaisen fans in celebrating the &quot;return&quot; of Nanami.Boyd Holbrook resembles Jujutsu Kaisen's Nanami's appearance to a TA few Jujutsu Kaisen fans who have been following the live-action adaptation of the popular DC Comics series The Sandman have recently noticed how closely Boyd Holbrook's character, the Corinthian, resembles Nanami. While both series are miles apart from each other in every aspect, the similarities in appearance is astonishingly accurate.While some fans just want to call it a crossover between the Japanese and the American comic cultures, the truth is that it is simply a coincidence. Nevertheless, as Nanami has been one of the most fan-favorite characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen series, it is understandable why fans want to draw this parallel.While Namani and the Corinthian's character might look similar, there is a massive difference that sets the two apart. While Nanami wore his iconic glasses to observe curses and maintain tactical advantage, the Corinthian wears sunglasses to hide the fact that his eye sockets are filled with sets of small teeth instead of eyes.Furthermore, the similarity in hair color, hair style, and even the suit depicted by Netflix is a perfect match with the iconic look of Nanami from the Jujutsu Kaisen series. With so many factors, it is natural for fans, who were disheartened with the character's death, to go fishing for a replacement and find it in The Sandman's character, the Corinthian.Fans' reactions and comments regarding the character resemblancesMost of the Jujutsu Kaisen fans who were disheartened with Nanami's death during season 2 of the series are now starting to refer to the Corinthian as Nanami's return. Even when Netflix teased the actual character's return in The Sandman series, fans interpreted it as Nanami's return.&quot;Nanami's return is pure fire, love to see it!&quot; said one fan.&quot;I thought I was the only one who saw it,&quot; added another.&quot;I can absolutely see it, but I don’t think the world could handle Boyd Holbrook as a live action Nanami,&quot; claimed a third.&quot;Wait it's NOT? Dude this whole time i deada*s thought it was him from jjk live action or whatever. But it's not? It's a character from some western series instead? Wow,&quot; said a fourth.The comments have been solid testimonies to the fact that the characters resemble each other. Nevertheless, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can only hope that Gege Akutami pulls something out and brings back the fan-favourite character, Nanami, which is highly unlikely for the foreseeable future.Also read:&quot;YOOOOOOO FIRE&quot;– This Demon Slayer cosplay has fans going crazy over the accuracyDemon Slayer fans are in disbelief at the latest viral Kanao cosplay's incredible shotMy Hero Academia fans are in awe at Mirko fan art that blurs the lines of reality