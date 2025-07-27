  • home icon
  • Anime
  • "YOOOOOOO FIRE"– This Demon Slayer cosplay has fans going crazy over the accuracy

"YOOOOOOO FIRE"– This Demon Slayer cosplay has fans going crazy over the accuracy

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 27, 2025 03:30 GMT
This Demon Slayer cosplay has fans going crazy over the accuracy (Image via Ufotable)
This Demon Slayer cosplay has fans going crazy over the accuracy (Image via Ufotable)

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the Demon Slayer fandom went crazy over a short video of a Tanjiro cosplay shared on Reddit. The video was uploaded by user @mephistttoooo on the official r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit.

Ad

What's so exceptional about the video is that the cosplay employed real fire in an attempt to resemble Tanjiro's Sun Breathing. The fandom praised the clip in unison, appreciating the efforts for the cosplay. Their approval could be noticed from the comments made throughout the post.

The Demon Slayer cosplay on Reddit that took the fandom by storm

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the recent Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaking several theatrical and manga records for the franchise and becoming the talk of the town, Reddit user @mephistttoooo posted a cosplay video on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit community on Friday, July 25, 2025. The video featured the cosplayer with a flaming sword performing the Hinokami Kagura (Sun Breathing) dance.

Within moments of the upload, the video was met with a warm reception by the Demon Slayer fandom, as they exclaimed how immaculate the dance was. While many kept appreciating the cosplayer's ingenuity with the Hinokami Kagura dance dressed up as Tanjiro, others were awed by how difficult it was to pull off the same with actual fire.

Ad
Ad

The Hinokami Kagura, also known as Sun Breathing, is the most iconic of all the Breathing Forms in the series, and has been renowned as the base for the creation of the others. Furthermore, the fact it is used exclusively by Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, and Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the legendary Slayer, makes it even more iconic.

The buzz about the series' recent Infinity Castle movie has also worked as a pivotal point towards the popularity gain for the cosplay, as more people are invested in the series right now than ever. Nevertheless, Demon Slayer has been a fan favorite in recent times, and the efforts shown in the cosplay deserved complete appreciation, not just because of the hype.

Ad

Demon Slayer fandom's reaction to the Hinokami Kagura post on Reddit

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the comments on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit post by user @mephistttoooo were positive. While approving of the ingenuity of the Hinokami Kagura attempt, few fans also emphasized how difficult it must have been to pull off with actual fire.

"Me and the homies when we see a guy dressed as Michael Jackson," said one fan humorously.
"HOLY COW. That’s friggin cool," added another in amazement.
Ad
"I think Tanjiro got reincarnated into this world y’all….," exclaimed a third in awe.
"So this is what Muzan saw when he almost died to HIM that one time, the PTSD go crazy," added a fourth fan from the community.

While these were just a few comments from the fandom regarding the cosplay, a few fans also expressed the danger that comes with the use of live fire.

Ad
"Cool yet dangerous. If I tried this, I’d probably die due to my inability to do such a thing, lol," said one fan.
"Would set myself on fire," added another.

What are your thoughts on the amazing Demon Slayer cosplay on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications