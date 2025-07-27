"YOOOOOOO FIRE"– This Demon Slayer cosplay has fans going crazy over the accuracy

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the Demon Slayer fandom went crazy over a short video of a Tanjiro cosplay shared on Reddit. The video was uploaded by user @mephistttoooo on the official r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit.What's so exceptional about the video is that the cosplay employed real fire in an attempt to resemble Tanjiro's Sun Breathing. The fandom praised the clip in unison, appreciating the efforts for the cosplay. Their approval could be noticed from the comments made throughout the post.The Demon Slayer cosplay on Reddit that took the fandom by stormTanjiro Hinokami Kagura Cosplay byu/mephistttoooo inKimetsuNoYaibaWith the recent Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaking several theatrical and manga records for the franchise and becoming the talk of the town, Reddit user @mephistttoooo posted a cosplay video on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit community on Friday, July 25, 2025. The video featured the cosplayer with a flaming sword performing the Hinokami Kagura (Sun Breathing) dance.Within moments of the upload, the video was met with a warm reception by the Demon Slayer fandom, as they exclaimed how immaculate the dance was. While many kept appreciating the cosplayer's ingenuity with the Hinokami Kagura dance dressed up as Tanjiro, others were awed by how difficult it was to pull off the same with actual fire.The Hinokami Kagura, also known as Sun Breathing, is the most iconic of all the Breathing Forms in the series, and has been renowned as the base for the creation of the others. Furthermore, the fact it is used exclusively by Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, and Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the legendary Slayer, makes it even more iconic.The buzz about the series' recent Infinity Castle movie has also worked as a pivotal point towards the popularity gain for the cosplay, as more people are invested in the series right now than ever. Nevertheless, Demon Slayer has been a fan favorite in recent times, and the efforts shown in the cosplay deserved complete appreciation, not just because of the hype.Demon Slayer fandom's reaction to the Hinokami Kagura post on RedditComment byu/mephistttoooo from discussion inKimetsuNoYaibaAs mentioned earlier, the comments on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit post by user @mephistttoooo were positive. While approving of the ingenuity of the Hinokami Kagura attempt, few fans also emphasized how difficult it must have been to pull off with actual fire.&quot;Me and the homies when we see a guy dressed as Michael Jackson,&quot; said one fan humorously.&quot;HOLY COW. That’s friggin cool,&quot; added another in amazement.&quot;I think Tanjiro got reincarnated into this world y’all….,&quot; exclaimed a third in awe.&quot;So this is what Muzan saw when he almost died to HIM that one time, the PTSD go crazy,&quot; added a fourth fan from the community.While these were just a few comments from the fandom regarding the cosplay, a few fans also expressed the danger that comes with the use of live fire.&quot;Cool yet dangerous. If I tried this, I’d probably die due to my inability to do such a thing, lol,&quot; said one fan.&quot;Would set myself on fire,&quot; added another.What are your thoughts on the amazing Demon Slayer cosplay on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.Also read:“Aww, the little warmonger”- Naruto fans are fawning over this little boy’s Obito cosplay, and it beautifully captures the series’ legacyJujutsu Kaisen fans dub latest viral cosplay “truly Kirara IRL”Demon Slayer fans are in disbelief at the latest viral Kanao cosplay's incredible shot