I can't believe Demon Slayer foreshadowed Tanjiro's Sun Breathing potential in the first arc itself

When it comes to the Demon Slayer, several moments act as key points of the narrative throughout the series. One such key point is undoubtedly Tanjiro's ability to use Sun Breathing, the most powerful Breathing Form in the entire series.

While it was featured quite late in the series, precisely in the Mt. Natagumo arc, the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge might have foreshadowed it way before it was even a thing. The chapters/episodes in question here are from the very first arc of the Demon Slayer series, the Final Selection arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions. It also contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Demon Slayer might have foreshadowed Tanjiro's Sun Breathing before anyone expected

During the Final Selection arc, the first arc of the Demon Slayer series, the narrative was Tanjiro being trained by the former Water Hashira, Sankonji Urokodaki, so they he could participate in the Final Selection being held on Mt. Fujikasane and become a Slayer.

In episode 4 of the anime, titled Final Selection, as Tanjiro was set to leave Sankonji's house and join the qualifying exams, the latter handed Tanjiro a "Warding Mask". The warding mask is something Sankonji himself hand-carves out of wood to give to his students before they participate in the exams to protect them from harm.

While this is a common practice between Sankonji and his students, as seen with Sabito and Makomo, what's more intriguing is the design on Tanjiro's mask. If the fans recall correctly, Tanjiro had a scar on his left forehead, which was later revealed as his Demon Slayer mark.

Sabito's warding mask replicating his scar, as shown in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

The scar is generally associated with his Sun Breathing and is also similar to that of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the inventor of the Breathing Form. It is called a foreshadowing in this article because instead of the mask imitating a scar, it symbolizes the sun. In the case of characters like Sabito, his mask also had a scar mark, which was actually a reflection of his facial scar.

So, instead of replicating what they did with Sabito, why did the series, with the hands of Urokodaki, add the symbolization of the sun on Tanjiro's warding mask? It was clearly to foreshadow Tanjiro's ability to use Sun Breathing. It was revealed a few episodes later in the Mt. Natagumo arc during his fight against the Lower Moon Five demon of the Twelve Kizuki, Rui.

While the series did not specify how Urokodaki could have gained prior knowledge of Tanjiro being able to use Sun Breathing, another theory can also be a possibility regarding Tanjiro's hanafuda-like earrings. As a former Hashira, Urokodaki likely knew the Corps' history, and therefore about Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who also wore similar earrings like Tanjiro, and was the inventor and user of the Sun Breathing.

Final thoughts

The Demon Slayer series' foreshadowing of Tanjiro's ability to use Sun Breathing is a massive moment in the narrative, which the fans may have easily overlooked. While the means remain unclear in the series, it is a definite fact that the matter discussed in the article occurred, and Tanjiro's warding mask serves as evidence for it

