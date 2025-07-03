“Aww, the little warmonger”- Naruto fans are fawning over this little boy’s Obito cosplay, and it beautifully captures the series’ legacy

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Reddit user @yAlphax uploaded a photo of their son doing an Obito cosplay from the Naruto series on the r/Naruto subreddit that took over the fans' hearts with warmth and love. The adorable little boy, as well as the parent, were commended for their beautiful attempt at the character's cosplay.

The cosplay picture featured the little boy wearing an Akatsuki cloak and Obito's White mask that features both the Sharingan and the Rinnegan. Furthermore, the fans were more enthusiastic seeing the little boy interested in one of the most iconic and popular series of all time.

The Obito Uchiha cosplay from Naruto that took the fans with warmth and joy

As mentioned earlier, Reddit user @yAlphax dropped a picture of their son cosplaying as Obito Uchiha from the Naruto series this Tuesday, July 1, 2025, on the r/Naruto subreddit. Within moments of the upload, the fans went ecstatic over how amazing the cosplay looked while being overwhelmed with joy and happiness by the 6-year-old.

The image featured the little boy wearing the iconic Akatsuki cloak and the white mask Obito wore when he was pretending to be Madara. The symbolic value of both these items is well known to the fans, which made the picture even more special. Furthermore, the little boy's interest in one of the most iconic and popular old-school series made it even more heartwarming.

Obito has always been known as one of the most significant characters in the Shippuden narrative, being the main instigator of the Fourth Shinobi World War. While his antagonistic behaviour throughout the series made some fans hate him, his tragic backstory and redemption at the end by sacrificing himself removed all the hate from the fans' hearts and filled them with emotions.

Fans' reaction to the Obito cosplay on Reddit

The fans were seen overwhelmed with joy and happiness when they saw the cosplay picture on Reddit. Their approval was clearly reflected throughout the comments on the post, further solidifying how great the cosplay was. The praises were not just limited to the boy, but the parent as well, for introducing him to the amazing world of anime:

"You’re an amazing parent. This made me really happy," praised one user.

"Hahaha this is awesome I feel genjutsued already," added another.

"Aaaaw, cutest little Akatsuki member," added a third.

"Can he just go ahead and cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi already," said a fourth.

"This is so awesome. I was about double the age of that when I first watched Naruto and I fell for it too," claimed another fan.

While the praises were endless, one fan also suggested that the Reddit user @yAlphax try something different, which might surface on the internet again, given the popularity this cosplay has already received:

"First of all: looks awesome! Second: this is YOUR chance to dress up matching with him , for example naruto and Minato or other similar things," suggested a fan.

What are your thoughts about the Obito cosplay by the young 6-year-old boy? Let us know in the comments.

