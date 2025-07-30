Yoru manages a feat in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 that even Makima never could

In the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter 210, released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Fujimoto made Yoru reach a feat that even Makima could not manage to achieve. Chapter 210, titled Peace, featured a battle between Yoru and the Falling Devil.While Falling Devil had the upper hand in the battle, Yoru did something that no fans were expecting. With no prior explanation of this new kind of power for Yoru, she turned the Falling Devil into clothes. While this was confusing in so many aspects, it ascended Yoru's character to a new level.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man chapter 210.Yoru's feat in the latest Chainsaw Man chapter makes her character even more powerfulThe latest Chainsaw Man chapter 210: Peace fans were mostly anticipating a dramatic turn of events as the Falling Devil had both Yoru and Denji cornered and gravely injured from the previous chapter. However, Tatsuki Fujimoto decided to twist the story in a way no one expected or anticipated.The Falling Devil is known for being one of the strongest of the devils in the series, being a Primordial Fear. However, thanks to a boost from America bombing the Soviet Union during the war, Yoru was able to punch and obliterate the Falling Devil into pieces. The fans already knew this wasn't going to be enough, and surely the Falling Devil regenerated herself moments later.However, what Yoru did next was completely unexpected and took all the readers and fans by shock. She turned someone as strong as the Fallling Devil into pieces of fibres, and wove out new clothes for herself out of her. With this, Yoru essentially reached a new level, beyond everyone's expectations with the current knowledge about her powers.Yoru, the War Devil from Chainsaw Man, has the power to turn anything into a weapon as long as she owns the object, both living and non-living things. As she did not own the Falling Devil, it was astonishing to see how she could transform her body into clothes. Additionally, clothes aren't exactly weapons, so Yoru being able to turn someone into one also came as groundbreaking news to several fans.The Falling Devil, who was considered one of the strongest Devils in the series so far, to some extent even immortal due to her close relationship with the Death Devil, suddenly got wiped out of existence in the most unexpected way possible. If Fujimoto intended to raise the fans' eyebrows and deliver a shock, he did a commendable job with that.Fans' reaction to Yoru turning the Falling Devil into clothes from the Chainsaw Man mangaAs mentioned earlier, the entire Chainsaw Man chapter 210 left the readers and fans in shock as well as excitement. While the America segment was the main highlight, fans have seemed to enjoy the Falling Devil segment from the chapter and expressed several opinions on it.&quot;Yoru is literally about to make the Fifth Impact I'm not kidding,&quot; said one fan.&quot;Really folded her like laundry,&quot; added another.&quot;Yoru got a magical girl transformation,&quot; claimed a third.&quot;She's doing too much at this point god damn,&quot; added a fourth.With the conclusion of the latest chapter from the Chainsaw Man manga, fans have been left with a level of anticipation more than ever. As chapter 211 comes out next week, the fans cannot wait to see how the story unfolds.Also read:Chainsaw Man is wild, but you are missing out on this underrated shonen anime from Summer 2025Why did Muzan change his attire and appearance in Demon Slayer? ExploredKuma's punch in One Piece episode 1137 leaves fans divided