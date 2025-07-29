  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (and it's not because of Denji)

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (and it's not because of Denji)

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 29, 2025 20:42 GMT
Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (And it
Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (And it's not because of Denji) (Image via Shueisha)

With every new installment, Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterwork defies expectations, but possibly the most shocking revelation to date is found in Chainsaw Man chapter 210. The fan base is shocked by the return of nuclear weapons to the series, not only because they are back, but also because of the novel way in which they were brought back.

Ad

The Chainsaw Devil's ability to change reality is profoundly called into question by this breakthrough, which also presents a horrifying new dynamic that has the potential to transform the fight between humans and devils completely.

America's reinvention changes everything in Chainsaw Man chapter 210

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 redefines Pochita’s powers by revealing that America has reinvented nuclear weapons without supernatural aid. Previously, fans believed that when Pochita devoured the Nuclear Weapons Devil, the concept was permanently erased.

However, Fujimoto shows that while Pochita can erase memory and immediate existence, he cannot alter physical laws or materials like uranium. Human creativity, through science and engineering, can reconstruct lost concepts.

This revelation shifts Pochita from an absolute force to a disruptor of knowledge, not reality itself. It also opens the door for other “erased” ideas to resurface, raising profound questions about memory, reality, and innovation.

Ad

Also read: "Amazingly accurate" Chainsaw Man chapter 209 revelation has fans going absolute nuts

Yoru's emotional response reveals character depth

Ad

Yoru's reaction to America’s reinvention of nuclear weapons in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals her pragmatic and opportunistic nature. Declaring love for America because it made her “more powerful, terrifying, and attractive." The War Devil shows she values anything that boosts her strength—even human-made horrors.

Unlike other devils who resent humanity, Yoru embraces human progress when it serves her. This underscores the symbiotic bond between devils and human innovation: the deadlier humanity becomes, the stronger war-related devils grow.

Ad

Yoru’s gratitude suggests she sees this not as a threat but an opportunity, hinting that this development may shape her future strategies, alliances, and evolving role in the story.

Also read: Does Chainsaw Man's latest twist prove Denji's death? The protagonist's fate, explained

Implications for the Chainsaw Devil's powers

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals a critical limitation in Pochita’s powers: while he can erase devils and the collective memory of their concepts, he cannot erase the underlying truths of the world. The case of nuclear weapons shows that even after erasure, the physical principles and materials—like uranium—remain, allowing humanity to rediscover lost knowledge.

This suggests that Pochita isn't an absolute force of erasure but a reset button, temporarily severing humanity’s link to dangerous ideas. Ultimately, the chapter raises a philosophical question: can human intellect and determination overcome even supernatural efforts to erase knowledge?

Ad

Also read: Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw Man

The return of nuclear weapons through human innovation rather than devil intervention marks the beginning of a new era in the Chainsaw Man universe. This development demonstrates that humanity possesses the capacity to independently escalate the stakes of its eternal conflict with devils, potentially creating weapons and concepts that surpass even those that previously existed.

Final thoughts

Yoru (Image via Shueisha)
Yoru (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 masterfully illustrates Fujimoto's ability to evolve his world-building in unexpected directions. The series has raised the stakes to previously unheard-of levels while simultaneously creating countless narrative possibilities by presenting the idea that deleted elements can be rebuilt through human ingenuity.

Ad

In addition to being a threat to the story's characters, the nuclear paradox forces readers to reevaluate all they believed to be true about this intriguing and sinister universe. One thing is evident as America's rebirth gives Yoru more strength and may change the devil-human power dynamic: the conflict is far from over, and the weapons are getting scarier than ever.

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications