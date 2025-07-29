Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (and it's not because of Denji)

With every new installment, Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterwork defies expectations, but possibly the most shocking revelation to date is found in Chainsaw Man chapter 210. The fan base is shocked by the return of nuclear weapons to the series, not only because they are back, but also because of the novel way in which they were brought back.The Chainsaw Devil's ability to change reality is profoundly called into question by this breakthrough, which also presents a horrifying new dynamic that has the potential to transform the fight between humans and devils completely.America's reinvention changes everything in Chainsaw Man chapter 210Chainsaw Man chapter 210 redefines Pochita’s powers by revealing that America has reinvented nuclear weapons without supernatural aid. Previously, fans believed that when Pochita devoured the Nuclear Weapons Devil, the concept was permanently erased.However, Fujimoto shows that while Pochita can erase memory and immediate existence, he cannot alter physical laws or materials like uranium. Human creativity, through science and engineering, can reconstruct lost concepts.This revelation shifts Pochita from an absolute force to a disruptor of knowledge, not reality itself. It also opens the door for other “erased” ideas to resurface, raising profound questions about memory, reality, and innovation.Also read: &quot;Amazingly accurate&quot; Chainsaw Man chapter 209 revelation has fans going absolute nutsYoru's emotional response reveals character depthYoru's reaction to America’s reinvention of nuclear weapons in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals her pragmatic and opportunistic nature. Declaring love for America because it made her “more powerful, terrifying, and attractive.&quot; The War Devil shows she values anything that boosts her strength—even human-made horrors.Unlike other devils who resent humanity, Yoru embraces human progress when it serves her. This underscores the symbiotic bond between devils and human innovation: the deadlier humanity becomes, the stronger war-related devils grow.Yoru’s gratitude suggests she sees this not as a threat but an opportunity, hinting that this development may shape her future strategies, alliances, and evolving role in the story.Also read: Does Chainsaw Man's latest twist prove Denji's death? The protagonist's fate, explainedImplications for the Chainsaw Devil's powersChainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals a critical limitation in Pochita’s powers: while he can erase devils and the collective memory of their concepts, he cannot erase the underlying truths of the world. The case of nuclear weapons shows that even after erasure, the physical principles and materials—like uranium—remain, allowing humanity to rediscover lost knowledge.This suggests that Pochita isn't an absolute force of erasure but a reset button, temporarily severing humanity’s link to dangerous ideas. Ultimately, the chapter raises a philosophical question: can human intellect and determination overcome even supernatural efforts to erase knowledge?Also read: Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw ManThe return of nuclear weapons through human innovation rather than devil intervention marks the beginning of a new era in the Chainsaw Man universe. This development demonstrates that humanity possesses the capacity to independently escalate the stakes of its eternal conflict with devils, potentially creating weapons and concepts that surpass even those that previously existed.Final thoughtsYoru (Image via Shueisha)Chainsaw Man chapter 210 masterfully illustrates Fujimoto's ability to evolve his world-building in unexpected directions. The series has raised the stakes to previously unheard-of levels while simultaneously creating countless narrative possibilities by presenting the idea that deleted elements can be rebuilt through human ingenuity.In addition to being a threat to the story's characters, the nuclear paradox forces readers to reevaluate all they believed to be true about this intriguing and sinister universe. One thing is evident as America's rebirth gives Yoru more strength and may change the devil-human power dynamic: the conflict is far from over, and the weapons are getting scarier than ever.Also readChainsaw Man chapter 210: Release date and time, countdown, and moreChainsaw Man chapter 210: Yoru defeats a Primal Devil as Denji meets DeathYoru regaining her memory might be Chainsaw Man's next biggest mystery