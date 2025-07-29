Chainsaw Man chapter 210: Yoru defeats a Primal Devil as Denji meets Death

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 210, the manga saw War Devil Yoru realize that America reinvented Nuclear weapons from scratch. Amidst this, she grew stronger than the Falling Devil and turned her into clothes. Elsewhere, Denji woke up in a limbo and met the Death Devil.

The manga's previous chapter saw War Devil Yoru initiate her counterattack against the Falling Devil. While she was previously weaker than the Primal Fear Devil, she had not grown stronger. Moments later, it was revealed that America had dropped nuclear weapons on several soviet cities.

Chainsaw Man chapter 210: Yoru declares her love for America

Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 210, titled Peace, opened with War Devil Yoru remembering that her top favorite devil was the Nuclear Weapons Devil. She was confused why she suddenly remembered the devil, especially since Chainsaw Man had eaten it before. Hence, she checked on Denji to see whether he had puked the devil. That's when Yoru realized that Denji hadn't puked up the devil, but America had reinvented nuclear weapons from scratch.

While Americans were seemingly celebrating the nuclear strike on the Soviet Union, the Falling Devil emerged back up to fight Yoru. However, the War Devil appeared behind the Primal Fear Devil, stating that she had won. While the Falling Devil was confused, Yoru expressed that she was feeling cold and turned the Falling Devil into clothes for herself.

War Devil Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 (Image via Shueisha)

Just as the Primal Fear Devil turned into clothes and began wrapping around Yoru, the War Devil started to remember everything. She wasn't in love with Denji but with America. America made her powerful, terrifying, and attractive. War Devil Yoru thanked America and began reciting lines from "The Star-Spangled Banner."

During this, the manga showcased the aftermath of America's attack on Soviet cities. Several buildings had collapsed, leaving countless people homeless. Amidst this, the manga showed a family walking through the rubble. Right after, Chainsaw Man chapter 210 showed first responders arranging the corpses of those who were caught up in the nuclear blasts.

Death Devil and Denji Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 (Image via Shueisha)

Just as Yoru finished reciting America's National Anthem, she also changed into her new clothes. She could be seen wearing a cloak over Asa's regular high school uniform. Just then, Asa Mitaka asked Yoru if she was really going to do "it." In response, Yoru asked Asa to stay put and watch like a good girl.

Around the same time, someone pulled Denji's chord, causing his chainsaws to come out. Right after, he woke up in a limbo in his classroom, where he met the Death Devil. Just as Denji addressed her as Fami, the Death Devil told him that she was never Fami. Instead, she asked Denji to call her "Li'l D."

