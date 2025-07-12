9 greatest twists in Chainsaw Man part 2 that no one saw coming

Chainsaw Man part 2 has been nothing short of a wild ride. Introducing the female lead of the series in Asa Mitaka, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto added a whole new level of emotional depth and raised the stakes of the narrative. Denji and Asa were eventually caught up in the chaos of the world of Devils and presently find themselves faced with a tough foe in the Falling Devil.

But that is exactly what part 2 has been - a dizzing mix of shocking moments that kept readers guessing. Each one was as surprising, if not more, than the last and presented different angles of situations in the story. Moments like Asa becoming Yoru's host, the Death Devil reveal, the real Fami emerging and more has made Chainsaw Man part 2 an unforgettable experience.

This list looks at 9 such moment that no one saw coming in the second part of Fujimoto's dark fantasy series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man part 2's greatest twists

1) Asa Mitaka becomes Yoru's host

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man part 2 began with an introduction of the female lead of the series, Asa Mitaka. A quiet and unsociable girl, Asa disliked her classmates and kept mostly to herself. She was grappling with feelings of jealousy, a lack of belonging and low self-esteem. But a fateful chain of events involving the Chicken Devil and the class president changed the course of her life.

She passed away for a brief instant when she was attacked by a grotesquely transformed class president. But to her rescue came War Devil Yoru, taking over her body and thus beginning an oddly terrifying symbiotic relationship.

2) Yuko's Devil Contract

Yuko in Devil form (Image via Viz Media)

One of Asa's friends in Chainsaw Man part 2 was Yuko. The pair became friends when they were partnered up in the Devil Hunter Club, following the Chicken Devil incident. On the surface, Yuko was friendly and kind, always available to lend a hand. But beneath this facade was the true Yuko - a cold and ruthless individual with a twisted sense of justice. This is what pushed her to forge a Devil contract.

For a brief while, it was unknown with which Devil. But Yuko herself soon and shockingly revealed her Devil form, wanting to punish Asa's bullies. She thought she had contracted with the Justice Devil, feeding her warped sense of justice. But it was the Fire Devil, a contract that made contractee what they desired most.

3) The Falling Devil and her allegiance

Falling Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man part 2, among a number of character additions, introduced another terrifying entity in the Falling Devil. A primal fear, this Devil embodied the fear of falling both physically and mentally. Her appearance was unique - a fusion of mangled corpses - and her abilities too. Her first act on earth was to attack Asa/Yoru to make a dish out of her for Hell's residents.

But even more intriguing than this was her allegiance. Relentlessly attacking Asa and Denji, the Falling Devil immediately halted her assault upon Death's (posing as Fami) command. It was peculiar then, but the manga soon revealed more.

4) Nayuta's demise

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

A significant moment in Chainsaw Man part 2 was the death of the new Control Devil aka Nayuta. This was staged by Barem Bridge as a means to manipulate Denji and tip him over the edge. Needless to mention, it did work considering that Denji lost his apartment before seeing Nayuta's severed head on a plate at a sushi restaurant.

Nayuta was a beloved character and many wanted to see her influence the story (from Denji's side) given bond with the orange-haired teen. But those hopes were dashed as Fujimoto pitched a curveball no one saw coming.

5) Yoru's proposition

Denji and Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

Through Asa, War Devil Yoru is a mainstay in Chainsaw Man part 2. Like Pochita, she is an important addition to the narrative. But unlike Pochita, Yoru is nearly uncontrollable, rash and very impulsive. Following the Aging Devil incident, she sought to teach Denji how to "live like a Devil" by causing chaos and destruction. But more intriguingly, she lay bare her plans to Denji through a twisted offer.

Yoru presented a proposition to Denji - she would give him physical intimacy for defeating the Death Devil, failing which she would do so herself by weaponizing him. This moment surprised many, given its Makima-esque nature.

6) The real Famine Devil

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man part 2 pulled the rug from under every reader's feet when the manga revealed the true Famine Devil or Fami. The one who was thought to be Fami was someone else entirely and the real Fami arrived on recently in the story. She appeared as a timid and eccentric individual, wanting to "save" everyone upon her introduction.

Even Fakesaw Man was as shocked as the readers to learn her identity, himself believing her to be the Death Devil. Fujimoto staged her reveal brilliantly, using her powers even to make readers believe she was Death before presenting the truth.

7) Lady Death makes an entrance

The Death Devil appears (Image via Viz Media)

The Death Devil's reveal was by far one of the best moments in Chainsaw Man part 2. This was something absolutely no one could predict. As Fami introduced herself to Fakesaw Man (and the plot itself), Lady Death stepped in. It was none other than the individual who was posing as Fami for a massive bit of the manga and one who was quite literally at the center of all the chaos.

Brushing the Nostradamus Prophecy aside, Death had already descended and was simply waiting for the perfect moment. Moreover, she will likely be an impossible foe to best, given her control of Falling and her own abilities.

8) Fakesaw Man Reveal

Fire Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Since his introduction in chapter 126 of Chainsaw Man part 2, there have been countless theories on who Fakesaw Man really was. Names like Hirofumi Yoshida, Haruko Iseumi and Miri Sugo emerged as popular subjects of speculation. But once again, Fujimoto exceeded expectations and threw everyone off by revealing Fakesaw Man to be the Fire Devil.

Not exactly the Fire Devil, more so its host, the man wanted to emulate Chainsaw Man so dearly that he became a twisted version of him. But that love grew into hate following an unfortunate series of events.

9) The Fire Devil's why

The Fire Devil and the brothers (Image via Viz Media)

Finally, one of the most recent turnabouts in Chainsaw Man part 2 was the Fire Devil revealing it's why. To put it plainly, the Devil was rescued by a duo of brother who idolized Chainsaw Man. But one of them perished early on when Denji (battling the Cockroach Devil) chose to save a cat over the man. This caused the other sibling to resent the Hero of Hell and plot vengeance on him.

Thus, using the Fire Devil's power, the man became Fakesaw Man and eventually came face-to-face with his former idol. Upon his defeat and subsequent death, the Fire Devil relayed all this Denji, causing the boy to crumble internally.

