I miss the time when Chainsaw Man part 2 was more about Asa Mitaka, and less about Denji

Chainsaw Man part 2 presented Asa Mitaka's character as a fresh face, bringing an emotionally complex perspective to the series. Everything she brought with her, including the War Devil Yoru, set the stage for a compelling character arc distinct from part 1. Put plainly, it was a refreshed and unique protagonist struggling in the chaotic world of Chainsaw Man.

However, as the story progressed, the focus seemed to shift back to Denji. To be clear, Denji is iconic to Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series, but there’s no denying that his return may have overshadowed Asa’s character. Part 2 drew readers in, given its promise to feature something new. While it did deliver on that, it looks like circumstances are edging back to the way they were in part 1.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man part 2 seems to focus more on Denji than on Asa

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man part 2 seems to have gradually veered to focus more on Denji once again. He was front and center in part 1, succumbing to Makima's manipulation for the most part. With her being defeated by its end, Denji is back in the spotlight as Asa seemingly takes a backseat, at least for the time being. This has also been noticed by fans of the series, garnering mixed reactions.

Many feel that, post the Chainsaw Man Church Arc, Fujimoto has deliberately chosen to shift focus onto Denji. Through the series' odd recent moments, it is his character and its growth that are being showcased. Meanwhile, Asa has made rare appearances thanks to Yoru having seized control for a majority of their time on screen.

Again, the Aging Devil Arc in Chainsaw Man part 2 also mostly featured Denji and his realization of what Pochita wanted for him. While Asa did briefly appear and contribute to the plot, it was more so Yoru who was in the spotlight. Not to mention, it was Yoru who made a Makima-esque offer to Denji, i.e., the Death Devil's defeat in exchange for physical intimacy.

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via Viz Media)

At the other end, however, many feel that Asa is being put in the backseat for a reason. For one, her exclusion at the present moment will contribute to making her arc more impactful when something drastic does happen. Given the nature of the series, an event like that isn't too far away. This is comparable to Yuji Itadori's explosive growth during the Shinjuku Showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Moving on, Yoru being in control for a majority of the story's recent events isn't without reason. It is possible that Chainsaw Man part 2 plans to showcase Asa taking back her agency. Fans will remember that following the Aging Devil Arc, Asa spoke of Yoru planning "something terrible for mankind". In the same moment, she decided to change her outlook on life, hinting at major future character growth.

Lastly, Chainsaw Man part 2 could be aiming for a refreshed Makima-Denji dynamic through Asa and Yoru. Unlike Makima's sly and subtle manipulation, Yoru is more direct. A Devil at her core, she is using human emotion to cause more pain. Although unique, Asa being sidelined hurts what part 2 promised. By doing so, it diminishes her narrative impact and takes away from what she was built up as.

Final Thoughts

Asa and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man Part 2 began strongly thanks to the renewed narrative perspective Asa Mitaka gave. Her emotional depth, internal struggles, and reluctant partnership with Yoru presented a convincing protagonist who contrasted with Denji's character. But as the story wore on, focus undeniably shifted back to the orange-haired teenager.

Granted, his role is key to the plot, but this pivot acts more like a step back from the quirky tone that part 2 boasted. At one point, Asa drove the emotion and the theme of the second part, but recently her time in the spotlight has reduced considerably. While this may be hinting at future development, the present imbalance has dulled her impact.

It is tough to discount the time when Asa was truly the center of attention. Her character taking a backseat may be risking everything she was built up as, and at least now, it feels like a missed opportunity.

