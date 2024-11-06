Anime characters are usually quite weird and peculiar since these are common traits that are displayed in the medium, but there is no denying that some of them stand out when compared to the rest. Whether it is Deku obsessing over Quirks in My Hero Academia or Mayuri experimenting with people out of sheer curiosity in Bleach, there are a lot of individuals who deserve a bit of spotlight.

Moreover, these anime characters also stand out because of these weird hobbies and are oftentimes the main focus of their characterization. There are obvious examples such as Wakana Gojo's interest in making dolls or Ken Takakura's love for everything alien-related, which is why these characters, set in no particular order, deserve a bit more attention.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series mentioned here. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

10 anime characters with weird hobbies and why they are that way

1. Deku (My Hero Academia)

One of those anime characters with weird hobbies (Image via Bones)

Izuku "Deku" Midoriya might be one of the most popular anime characters on this list and has one of the weirdest hobbies. Living in a world filled with people who have superpowers, Deku developed a significant passion for these abilities known as Quirks, and the role of heroes, which is why he spent most of his childhood studying them.

This went as far as him having a notebook where he wrote the Quirks, how they worked, the way each hero used them, and different pros and cons they might have. This is something that highlighted his strategic and intelligent mindset but also how obsessive he could be when it came to something he was passionate about.

2. Nabiki Tendo (Ranma 1/2)

Nabiki has weird hobbies, as far as anime characters go (Image via MAPPA)

Ranma 1/2 is a series with a lot of peculiar characters, such as the protagonist turning into a woman, his father turning into a panda, Ryoga Hibiki having a tremendous wrong sense of direction, and a lot more. However, one of the most bizarre hobbies is how one of the Tendo sisters, Nabiki, has such a degree of passion for money that she is willing to do a lot for it.

Nabiki has no interest in working for money so she decides to come up with a lot of strategies to con her family, loved ones, and people around her, so they can pay her. That is a major aspect of her character and one that often pushes a lot of hilarious situations in the series.

3. Ken Takakura/Okarun (Dandadan)

Okarun definitely ranks high among anime characters with weird hobbies (Image via Science SARU)

Ken Takakura, most commonly known as Okarun, has become one of the most popular anime characters in recent years because of the Science SARU adaptation of Dandadan, and also because of his endearing personality. Moreover, it is because of his passion for aliens that he became friends with Momo Ayase, starting their adventures and their romance.

Okarun is massively passionate about everything that is related to aliens and UFOs, which is something that usually leads to discussions with Momo since she doesn't believe in them. He has a lot of knowledge regarding aliens, the different theories that have become prominent all over the world— and tries to come up with his own, which shows the degree of interest he has in such a peculiar topic.

4. Wakana Gojo (My Dress-Up Darling)

Underrated as far as anime characters go with weird hobbies (Image via CloverWorks)

Gojo's passion for hina dolls is a known fact for a lot of people who have read and watched My Dress-Up Darling, since is a major aspect of his character. This is not only something he does for the family business with his grandfather but is a hobby he is genuinely passionate about, and became a lot more introverted after a female friend criticized him for being interested in that.

Anime characters usually have weird hobbies because of how bizarre they are but Gojo's case is different since this is simply not associated with what men usually like. This topic is a major aspect of his character, which he has to deal with throughout the story, and is reflected in his relationship with Marin.

5. Itsuki Sumeragi (Kakegurui)

One of those anime characters with a weird gambling addiction (Image via MAPPA)

As far as anime characters go, Itsuki Sumeragi could already be a part of this list when considering her gambling addiction, but she also takes things a step further. She has been shown in the series as a person who collects other people's fingernails the moment she beats them in gambling.

Itsuki has been quite notorious in the series for how extreme she can be when it comes to gambling and how serious she is when it comes to winning. It has also been shown in the anime that she removes her own fingernails when she loses a game, which goes to show how far she is willing to go with this hobby of hers.

6. Sakurako Kujō (Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation)

One of the anime characters with the weirdest hobbies (Image via Troyca)

Sakurako is one of the most peculiar anime characters as far as having hobbies go because of the role she plays in her series, and the way she juggles both elements of her life. It has been established that she is a trained osteologist with a passionate interest in skeletons and bones, standing out because of her detective work throughout the anime.

In that regard, her excellence when it comes to her job is coupled with a genuine passion for bones, to the point that she collects animal bones and skeletons in her own home. It is certainly a weird hobby but it is a fair reflection of Sakurako's personality and way of doing things.

7. Date Masamune (Tono to Issho: Ippunkan Gekijou)

Another underrated choice when it comes to these anime characters (Image via Gathering)

It is worth pointing out that Tono to Issho: Ippunkan Gekijou is a satirical series that plays with a lot of comic relief with major figures of Japanese history. In that regard, there are some anime characters in this series with some weird traits but one of the most prominent is Date Masamune.

It was established that once Masamune lost his right eye, he developed a habit of collecting eyepatches, much to the surprise of a lot of people. The most interesting part is that Masamune has been shown time and time again in fiction wearing an eyepatch, although there is no historical record that confirms that he wore one in real life.

8. Mayuri Kurotsuchi (Bleach)

Mayuri is one of the weirdest anime characters out there (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mayuri Kurotsuchi is one of the most beloved anime characters in Bleach because of his charisma and unique way of fighting and adapting to a lot of situations. He is also a fairly insane individual, and part of said insanity and evil is the fact that he has a deep passion for using people for his experiments.

Mayuri has no problem experimenting with people and can even take Gotei 13 Captains to use special drugs on them without any consent, as evidenced in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc with Toshiro Hitsugaya. Sometimes he does it out of necessity for him or the sake of the Gotei 13, but he mostly experiments simply because he likes it.

9. Kinji Hakari (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hakari's gambling addiction is the entire focus of his character (Image via Shueisha)

Gambling addiction might not be the most bizarre of hobbies because it is something that happens to a lot of people in real life, but Kinji Hakari's case in Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most extreme. He is not only a teenager but someone whose entire life is centered around gambling and pushing the envelope to get the thrill of danger.

Hakari is a person who loves to gamble because he was willing to create an underworld fight club for sorcerers and normal people to battle for money. He is also someone who takes a lot of major risks in combat simply because he wants that "fever", as he calls it, which refers to the adrenaline boost of enjoying danger.

10. Abiru Kobushi (Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei)

One of the weirdest anime characters as far as hobbies go (Image via Shaft)

Abiru is student no. 19 of class 2-F in Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei and stands out when compared to other anime characters because of her design, depicting her with a lot of bandages. There was an initial theory in the series that her bandages were a result of being physically mistreated by her father but it was revealed that it was due to her work in the zoo.

This, in a way, has a connection with her hobby of collecting animal tails, which usually creeps out the people who visit her home. She has stated that the tails she collects are fake, but there has been a long-running theory that she attempted to get them from real animals, hence why her wounds.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of anime characters with tons of weird habits and hobbies, which is one of the most prominent tropes of the medium. However, these characters are some of the most popular in the industry and also have hobbies that definitely stand out, which usually end up as prevalent traits of their characterization.

