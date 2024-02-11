10 anime characters with ridiculously healthy lifestyles

Anime characters who are obsessed with healthy lifestyles are a common trope, particularly when it comes to the shonen genre. There are a lot of characters who love training and taking care of themselves, often inspiring younger generations to work harder and aim to become better versions of themselves.

In that regard, there are anime characters with ridiculously healthy lifestyles and some of them play a significant role in their respective series. Whether it's Goku's desire to get stronger or Roronoa Zoro's way of pushing himself to become the world's greatest swordsman, several of these characters have lofty goals that push them to healthier lifestyles.

Dragon Ball's Goku and nine other anime characters with ridiculously healthy lifestyles

1) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta is probably one of the best examples of anime characters with very healthy lifestyles, which makes a lot of sense considering his backstory. He was born without any magic and had the ambition of becoming the Wizard King, which is something that has made his character all the more compelling to a lot of people.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that Asta understood his limitations and decided that he was going to make up for his lack of magic with a strong physique, which is something that is shown throughout the series. He is always training and working out, arguably being the most athletic human in Black Clover.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball)

When it comes to anime characters obsessed with healthy lifestyles, Goku is probably the most iconic example in the entire medium. There is no denying that Goku is one of the most prominent characters in the anime and his constant desire for training and getting stronger is as iconic as he is, leading him to a very healthy lifestyle.

On the other hand, some may argue that Vegeta could be another Dragon Ball character who could be on this list but Goku's approach to training is a lot healthier from a mental perspective. Vegeta suffered an inferiority complex for years and wanted to be the strongest while Goku just wanted to be better than before, which is a much more positive approach.

3) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Some of the most interesting anime characters out there are those who were nothing special and managed to accomplish a lot of things through sheer determination and hard work. While One Piece has some interesting examples of this trend, Roronoa Zoro is the poster boy of the same.

While Zoro has been confirmed to be Ryuma's descendant, nothing seems to suggest that he gained any special abilities because of it. However, Zoro has always been seen training and pushing himself to his limits, which has been a source of inspiration for a lot of people.

4) Might Guy (Naruto)

Very few anime characters are as hard-working as Naruto's Might Guy and that has been his arc throughout the original series. There is much to explore with Guy's character, especially when he reaches his peak when facing Madara Uchiha.

Might Guy was never a natural talent as a ninja and his abilities with ninjutsu are fairly limited but he made up with a lot of hard work and dedication. He is someone who believes in hard work, training, and giving his absolute best when it comes to becoming the best version of himself.

5) Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)

When it comes to anime characters with a very healthy lifestyle, Ranma 1/2 is a series with a lot of people who practice it to a high degree. This is a series with a lot of athletic characters who practice several martial arts but there is an argument that Akane Tendo, the co-protagonist, is the best among the lot.

Akane is not only a very capable fighter and someone who can keep up with the best of them but she is also someone who is always seen training and working out. She is often highlighted as a tomboy as well, which serves as a direct contrast to the more traditionally female roles of her sisters in the Tendo household.

6) Takenori Akagi (Slam Dunk)

Akagi could very well be one of the most underrated anime characters when it comes to his motivations, dimensions, and role in Slam Dunk. He is not only the captain of the Shohoku basketball team but also a born leader and someone who knows how to lead by example.

There is no denying that characters like Kaede Rukawa and Hanamichi Sakuragi work extremely hard to get better as players but Akagi is known for outworking the rest of the competition. He has also been portrayed as a diligent student and a respectful person outside of the court, which says a lot about his character in the anime.

7) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Very few anime characters are as prominent on this topic as Saitama, especially considering his explanation at the start of the One Punch Man series that he became extremely powerful by doing regular exercises. The fact that he became capable of challenging literal gods by just doing push-ups only makes it all the more hilarious.

Be that as it may, Saitama's lifestyle is very simple and healthy, focusing on maintaining clarity of mind and enjoying himself. He did not try to bother anyone and worked very hard to become one of the strongest characters in the entire anime industry or at least one of the most iconic characters when it comes to strength.

8) Shouei Barou (Blue Lock)

Blue Lock is a series with a lot of anime characters who take care of themselves as footballers need to stay in shape. Moreover, this franchise especially addresses themes of ego and dedication. In that regard, when it comes to this particular cast, Barou is probably the most appropriate example of this trope.

Barou is someone who is very selfish and entitled as a player but is also someone who trains extremely hard to be as good as he is. Isagi, the main character, failed to keep up with his training session initially, showing Barou's dedication.

9) Akitaru Obi (Fire Force)

Anime characters obsessed with a healthy lifestyle can also do it to compensate for a lack of powers or abilities. Might Guy and Rock Lee were very similar in that regard in Naruto and Roronoa Zoro was the same way in One Piece, but there is also the case of Akitaru Obi in the Fire Force series.

Akitaru has no real ignition abilities but still managed to become Company 8's captain, which was down to his fitness and athletic qualities. He is a character who would even go as far as working out while holding team meetings, which says a lot about him.

10) Alex Louis Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Alex Louis Armstrong might be more on the comedic side of things when it comes to Fullmetal Alchemist. He is also one of those anime characters who promote a healthy lifestyle and a lot of discipline. In fact, this is a running theme across the Armstrong family, with his sister being fairly similar.

On the other hand, Alex Louis Armstrong also stands out for combining his alchemist abilities with his raw physical strength. This makes him a very unique character and someone who always tends to stand out for the right reasons.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of anime characters who have an extremely healthy lifestyle and a majority of the characters on this list are some of the most popular in the medium. Of course, there are many more out there, and they tend to serve as an inspiration for the audience to work out and have a healthier lifestyle.