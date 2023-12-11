Why Might Guy not using Ninjutsu in Naruto makes him the ideal teacher for Rock Lee, explained

Naruto is considered to be one of the best anime and manga series of all time. The series garnered respect, love, and a loyal fanbase. It has been more than 20 years since its debut, but this series still captivates fans with the same intensity.

The Naruto series became a fan favorite not only because of its gripping storyline but also because of its wide range of characters. This series features numerous characters that fans admire the most, and one such well-written character is Might Guy. Despite not being able to use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu like other characters in the series, Might Guy still stands tall among other powerful characters and never fails to shine.

Just like Might Guy, Rock Lee, another character from the Naruto series, is unable to use both Ninjutsu and Genjutsu. This shared disability became fundamental in their understanding of each other, making Might Guy an ideal guide for Rock Lee.

Here's a closer look at what makes Might Guy an ideal teacher for Rock Lee in the Naruto series

Might Guy and Rock Lee as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee wasn't a naturally gifted child, nor was he blessed with any Ninjutsu abilities, but his sheer drive to become one of the best ninjas took him this far. On his journey from being a seemingly worthless candidate to becoming a powerful ninja whom people can count on, Might Guy helped him with each step forward.

Might Guy faced the same challenges as Rock Lee in his academy days. He knows the feeling of lagging behind every other student of the same age and all the judgments and jokes that this disability brings with it. This shared experience makes Might Guy a perfect fit for Rock Lee's teacher. Throughout the entire Naruto series, Might Guy was never seen using any Ninjutsu except a summoning jutsu, in which he showcased that he has a Turtle summoning.

Team Might Guy as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy apparently treated Rock Lee with more extensive care than the rest of the students, reflecting the depth of their bond that goes beyond the student-teacher relationship. Might Guy inspired Rock Lee the most and made him believe that despite not having any Ninjutsu ability, he can also become equal to any ninja. He instructed Rock Lee to center all his focus on the one ability he has, which is Taijutsu, a hand-to-hand combat skill.

After all the hardships Rock Lee had gone through, he became one of the finest ninjas from the Hidden Leaf village, solely depending on his Taijutsu. He also learned a formidable ability called the Eight Inner Gates from his teacher, Might Guy.

The Eight Inner Gates is the ultimate Taijutsu ability that has the potential to outshine even the mightiest Ninjutsu in existence. One such demonstration of the true potential of this ability can be seen during the Might Guy vs. Madara Uchiha battle, where Guy almost killed Madara, and Madara acknowledged that of all those he has fought, Might Guy was the strongest.

Might Guy using a final gate of death (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout the entire Naruto series, there is no one who has mastered Taijutsu like Might Guy. He has no other abilities, so he centered all his power and attention on hand-to-hand combat, acquiring such power that he can even challenge the most formidable character, Madara Uchiha.

Might Guy learned the Eight Inner Gates technique from his father, who was also unable to use any Ninjutsu abilities. Guy passed down this ability to Rock Lee and again showcased that even without having inherited powers, anyone can achieve greatness with hard work.