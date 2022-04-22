5 strongest Taijutsu users in Naruto (& 5 who still have a lot to learn)

Naruto's ninjas vanquish their foes with a range of remarkable tactics. Each ninja has its own combat style, with some preferring Ninjutsu and others preferring Genjutsu and Taijutsu.

A classic combat tactic, Taijutsu is popularly used by many ninjas to defend themselves. The technique is generally underestimated, although it is a strong martial art. It's frequently mixed with impossible techniques, yet the majority of Taijutsu methods are grounded in truth.

This list assesses Naruto's top Taijutsu users and some who still have a long way to go.

5 Naruto characters for whom mastering Taijutsu is a cakewalk

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia 390 - Kaguya Otsutsuki is based off of Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Continuing the theme of Otsutsuki being named after Japanese folklore #DailyNarutoTrivia 390 - Kaguya Otsutsuki is based off of Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Continuing the theme of Otsutsuki being named after Japanese folklore https://t.co/NNJHGZ2HYJ

When Kaguya Otsutsuki, a Taijutsu master, arrived on Earth many years ago to develop a chakra fruit, she teamed up with Isshiki Otsutsuki. The first time fans saw an Otsutsuki was at the end of Naruto Shippuden.

As a result, her colossal power blew the fan base away. With the aid of the Vacuum Attack of Eight God's, a Kekkei Mora technique, she was able to demolish Sasuke's immaculate susanoo.

2) Might Guy

Might Guy (image via Studio Pierrot)

He is Naruto's uncontested Taijutsu guru. Might Guy went through extensive training due to his lack of Ninjutsu ability. His father, the creator of the Eight Inner Gates, taught him how to use them.

Guy can utilize Chakra, although he prefers to focus on Genjutsu and Taijutsu. Because of his determination, he could battle almost on equal footing with Madara.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama could equal veterans like Madara in Taijutsu, and he could use Genjutsu to keep the target in everlasting darkness for the length of the technique.

During his encounter with Madara, Hashirama demonstrated his ability to outpace the Nine-Tails, enabling him to drive the war to the coastline.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

His Ninjutsu and Taijutsu abilities are believed to be exceptional. During the Fourth Ninja War, Naruto managed to outshine everyone. He possesses tremendous chakra reserves, allowing him to battle for an inordinate amount of time.

Naruto's Taijutsu is on par with his Ninjutsu, which has been revealed on several occasions. In hand-to-hand fighting, the Hokage Naruto was able to equal Momoshiki Otsutsuki. He is capable of defeating several opponents without resorting to Ninjutsu or exhausting his chakra.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is a highly competent shinobi who is capable of fighting members of the Otsutsuki clan. Sasuke is a powerful Taijutsu expert. His motions are usually extremely precise and tidy. In hand-to-hand fighting, his Sharingan offers him a distinct advantage. The Lion Combo is Sasuke's most famous Taijutsu technique, which he utilized during the Chunin Exams.

Sasuke has faced several individuals that are masters of Taijutsu, and he has shown to have given them a tough time.

Special Mention - Chen

Chen was best renowned for his incredible Taijutsu skills. He was revealed to be surprisingly swift and agile over his years, able to take down multiple shinobi in a matter of seconds. Sometimes, he could even duel on equal footing with Might Guy after being resurrected, gradually driving him back and easily overwhelming him.

5 Naruto characters who need to hone their skills

1) Temari

A still from the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Without some or any of their respective jutsus, most good ninjas can still provide at minimum resistance, like with basic taijutsu or hurling shuriken or kunai. Characters like the wind-using Temari, on the other hand, are severely handicapped without jutsu and are unable to stay current with Taijutsu or weaponry

2) Ino

Ino Yamanaka portrays some skills in Taijutsu, however that is not her true strength, and if she is forced to confront a great adversary without ninjutsu, she will be in trouble. Ino is most at ease in her trio formation, where she plays a starring role.

3) Sakura

Sakura acquired Taijutsu and the status of a med-nin Tsunade Senju's aegis. Sakura's prowess as a combatant reached new heights under Tsunade. Sakura Haruno was a member of Team 7, and a famous jonin. Despite this, she isn't quite as proficient in Taijutsu as Might Guy, Sasuke and the rest of the gang.

4) Hinata

Hinata's kind personality initially impeded her performance, leading to her being thought to be unfit to be an heir. She dedicated herself to becoming better in her training and gaining regular acclaim from her squad for her improved abilities and character improvement. However, Hinata did not exhibit as proficient a Taijutsu form as others during Naruto.

5) Hidan

Hidan, who was immortal, utilized his opponent's blood to subjugate and kill them. His longevity made fighting him extremely tough. Nonetheless, Hidan did not seem to make the cut most of the time.

Hidan beat Asuna, taking advantage of the latter's ignorance pertaining to his prowess. Compared to the protagonists and his own team, Hidan lacks in serious taijutsu skills.

Well, that is all from our end. Do let us know in the comments below who we have missed, or who you would like to enlist in this listicle.

