One Punch Man fans incensed as Saitama loses to Luffy in a ridiculous contest

One Punch Man has one of the strongest anime protagonists, Saitama. He is so powerful he can defeat anyone with just one punch. In fact, the series shows that he is so strong that he is bored because of a lack of a challenge. Therefore, when there was a contest on X debating about who would win between Saitama and One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy with the latter winning, the fans of ONE's manga were livid.

While debates among anime fans are perfectly normal, this did generate an interesting discussion about power scaling regarding One Punch Man and One Piece. Additionally, although it is true that Luffy has recently gotten a massive power-up with the Gear 5 retcon, most people will still agree that Saitama is way more powerful than the Straw Hats' captain as his feats are greater and more impactful.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Punch Man and One Piece.

One Punch Man fans are livid with Saitama losing against Luffy on a Twitter poll

A fan on Twitter made a tournament/poll based on popular shonen characters and measured their strength through fans' votes to find out who was the most powerful. Once it reached the point of Saitama facing off against Luffy in the tournament, the result did not go down well with One Punch Man fans.

It's true that fans will be fans and everyone is going to defend their series' character because that's what they do in these situations but the arguments are valid on this occasion. While Luffy is certainly strong, one of the strongest One Piece characters, in fact, Saitama is on a whole different level, which is shown in his own manga.

Saitama craves a challenge during the entire series because he has reached the peak of power and no one can even threaten him to give his 100%. This is shown in battles like the one against Boros or even the recent clash with Garou, highlighting how Saitama can defeat cosmic-level threats and not break a sweat while doing it.

While is true there is an element of absurdity in the series, with the main just doing a few pushups and being able to defeat God-level threats, that's still his official power in the story's scale.

The notion of these tournaments

One Punch Man fans don't need to take these tournaments so personally because, after all, they are rooted in the characters' popularity and their fandoms pitching in. So, while is true that Saitama is way stronger than Luffy, the former is way stronger than the latter, and this is based on what they have achieved throughout their respective series, with everybody's favorite bald hero doing things on a much larger scale.

It can be said that ONE and Yusuke Murata's manga works on a cosmic level in terms of power-scaling while Eiichiro Oda's series does it on a continental level. Luffy might have gained the Gear 5 in the Wano arc against Kaido but he is still ranking a bit below Saitama in power because the latter has faced God-like entities and has come on top without any kind of effort.

This is part of the series' appeal and why it has become such a hit among the anime and manga community: to see how the threats get bigger and bigger and Saitama still manages to overcome them. Sure, there is a lot of humor and meta text thrown for good measure but the character's whole schtick is that he is strong and that is why he ranks higher on this discussion.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man and One Piece are two extremely popular series with two main characters who have a huge amount of followers so it makes sense that something like this could spark such heated comments. However, this is a tournament that should not be taken seriously and is only meant to have a fun discussion about shonen characters.

