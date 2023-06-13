Where to watch Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei Anime? (2023 watch guide and watch order)

Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei is based on Koji Kumeta’s award-winning dark comedy manga series of the same name. It follows the life of Nozomu Itoshiki, a depressed high school teacher who sees the worst in everything and often finds reasons to commit suicide. His students, however, love their teacher and try to cheer him up, especially Kafuka, a highly optimistic student of Nozomu who tries to overcome any challenge she faces.

The anime adaptation consists of four seasons with two OVA and one special, directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and animated by SHAFT. The complete watch order and where to find the anime will be explored further in the article.

Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei watch order and watch guide, explored

The series was licensed by Nozomi Entertainment in 2019 and is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray. As for online viewing, no information regarding the release of the series on major platforms has been announced as of now.

The complete watch order for Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei anime is mentioned below:

Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei (2007) – 12 episodes

Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei (2008) – 13 episodes

Goku Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei (2008-09) – 3 episodes (OVA)

Zan Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei (2009) – 13 episodes

Zan Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei Bangaichi (2009-10) – 3 episodes (OVA)

A special summary episode of the first season titled, Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei Jo: Zetsubou Shoujo Senshuu and second season titled, Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei Jo: Zoku Zetsubou Shoujo Senshuu was also released.

The synopsis of Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei by MyAnimeList reads:

"Nozomu Itoshiki is a high school teacher so pessimistic that even the smallest of misfortunes can send him into a pit of raging despair; some of these "catastrophes" even lead to suicide attempts. Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei is a satirical slice-of-life comedy set in the modern day, covering various aspects of Japanese life and culture through Nozomu and his interactions with his students: Kiri Komori, a recluse who refuses to leave the school; Abiru Kobushi, an enigma who frequently arrives to class with severe and mysterious injuries; the hyper-optimistic Kafuuka Fuura, Nozomu's polar opposite; and several other unusual girls, all of whom are just as eccentric as their teacher."

An overview of all the seasons of Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei

Season One: Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei

Season one introduces some of the cast and their issues. For instance, Hikikomori, the stalker, the student with multiple personalities, an illegal immigrant, and many more students with their own set of issues.

Even though Nozomu does his best to help his students, it somehow always ends up backfiring in some way. This first season serves as an introduction to Nozomu’s class full of gags and questionable antics.

Season Two: Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei

The second season focuses less on introducing characters and more on the day-to-day life of the classroom. This season begins by introducing one more student to the major character list. The incidents in the season set the cast up for questionable actions that lead to comical outcomes at each other’s expense.

This season ends by introducing an antagonist, who in an odd turn of events, forms a friendship with Nozomu.

OVA: Goku Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei

The OVA aired from October 2008 to February 2009. This three-episode series features a breakdown of Valentine’s Day and Halloween and criticizes the way Japanese people tend to focus more on the journey rather than the result.

The OVA concludes with an episode that reveals Nozomu’s backstory to show how he turned out to be a pessimist.

Season Three: Zan Sayonara Zetsubu-Sensei

Nozomu finds himself in a dilemma. One of the students is put in a mock Blue Man Group due to a misunderstanding, and the students wonder why society is so fixated on minor problems instead of major ones.

OVA: Zan Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei Bangaichi

In the three episodes, one of the students can be seen using her looks to get out of big trouble such as putting out the Olympic Torch. The students also end up creating zombies who end up biting Nozomu.

The third episode ends with a murder case Nozomu is supposed to solve.

