Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw Man

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 28, 2025 20:30 GMT
Pochita
Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

In the constantly turbulent environment of Chainsaw Man, nothing seems more incomprehensible or more focal than Pochita, the cute little yet destructive devil that got fused with Denji. As the narrative rushes ahead with discoveries relating to devils, god's nature, a mission, an arcane foretelling, one thought looms large - what if Pochita is not just another devil but is the Entropy Devil?

This hypothesis not only alters the perception of Pochita's abilities but also brings forth the image of a deeper cosmic role in the reality of Chainsaw Man, which is that of a conductor of unavoidable change and the agent of cyclical realities. Could he be more godlike than we’ve been led to believe?

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Pochita as a cosmic force of change in Chainsaw Man

The core concept of this theory is entropy, which is a measure of disorder and a natural tendency of systems to move from order to chaos. Makima herself considers Chainsaw Man to be the embodiment of randomness that is chaotic and unpredictable. Entropy is not just chaos without purpose. It is actually about the transformation that cannot be avoided.

This is fully compatible with Pochita's power. Not only does he kill the devils, but he also takes away their conception entirely, changing the basic elements of the universe. His chainsaw is not merely a tool for destruction; it is a weapon of cosmic reorganization. The symbolism behind the chainsaw becomes more compelling with this lens.

Once possibly a divine or metaphysical tool, the chainsaw may have been a means to sculpt the world—like a divine chisel. Its final use, tree-cutting, ties eerily into the supposed fate of humans described by the Aging Devil: to become trees. That Pochita subverts this fate may hint at his larger role as a bringer of change and defier of stagnant cycles.

So, if Pochita is the Entropy Devil—or perhaps even the embodiment of "Change"—what does that mean for Chainsaw Man’s central conflict? The looming Prophecy appears less like a traditional apocalypse and more like a reset button on a cosmic cycle. Humans die, devils weaken and fade, and the world reboots. In this framework, the Prophecy has happened before and will happen again.

But Pochita’s evolving sense of purpose, now guided by his friendship with Denji, could be the anomaly that breaks this loop. What makes this interpretation so fascinating is how it connects Pochita’s destructive powers to a higher moral logic. Unlike Makima, who wanted to wield Chainsaw Man as a tool of absolute control, Denji sees Pochita as a friend.

Through Denji, Pochita has begun to direct his entropy toward healing and redemption—vomiting devils back into existence so Denji can confront his trauma, for example. This deviation from random destruction could be the key to stopping the Prophecy or altering its outcome entirely.

This shift reflects a broader theme in Chainsaw Man: devils forming attachments to humans and redefining their purpose. Whether it’s Power’s sacrifice or Yoru’s evolving connection to Asa, the line between devil and human is blurring. Perhaps Pochita’s final evolution is not as a god of destruction, but as a guardian of growth—one who allows things to change, not just end.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, Chainsaw Man is a tale of disorder, but at the same time, it is also about the possibilities that lie within that disorder. If Pochita really is the Entropy Devil, then instead of being the one who brings ruin to the world, he is the one who makes change happen. And in a universe that is characterized by end and revival, it could be that he is the most potent creature of all.

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

