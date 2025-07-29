Why did Muzan change his attire and appearance in Demon Slayer? Explored

One aspect the Demon Slayer series offers its fans is extensive lore and storytelling. Each character has a deep backstory that helps develop their personality and significance in the series, especially the main characters, including the antagonist, Kibutsuji Muzan.Over the course of the thousand years of the Demon King's life, he has been shown adapting to several changes, both in appearance and behavior. One of the most noticeable changes is probably his ever-changing attire. While this might seem like a simple choice by the mangaka, it could actually hold a deeper lore than fans realize.Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions. It also contains some spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.Muzan's changing appearance might hold a deeper meaning in Demon SlayerFans who follow both the Demon Slayer anime and manga have noticed that Muzan repeatedly changes his attire throughout the series. While being a demon, he doesn't seem to age like normal humans—these changes appear deliberate and intentional.The mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, has never explained this and leaves it open to speculation, which has led to various theories among fans, possibly hinting at a change in the series. Muzan's wardrobe and appearance shift seem directly related to his main goal—to find the Blue Spider Lily and gain immunity from sunlight.Muzan's first major appearance was during the Asakusa event when Tanjiro accidentally ran into him while investigating demonic activity in the city. At that point, Muzan wore formal attire and a fedora. However, a flashback showed young Muzan dressed in a full shirt and short pants, typical of European noble children during the Victorian era.Muzan, as seen during the Asakusa event in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)Muzan used to wear traditional Japanese kimonos at least until the Edo Period, which was before the Meiji era. Then came the Meiji era, and the fans saw him wearing full Western formal clothes in Rui's backstory. Despite Muzan's adoptive parents belonging to a Japanese lineage, he showed a strong preference for Western clothing.Additionally, it was vaguely indicated in the narrative that Muzan never left Japan during his 1,000-year lifespan. So, the question arises: why was he so interested in Western clothing and mostly seen wearing it? There is a good possibility that Muzan was trying to mingle with European aristocrats to gather information about the Blue Spider Lily or even to find clues about its whereabouts.Furthermore, to support this idea, he was always seen around noble and wealthy people. Muzan's human wife, Rei, came from a rich family, and his adoptive parents were nobles and extremely wealthy. This also suggests that Muzan preferred being around wealth, mainly because money could help him achieve his ultimate goal by providing resources.Final thoughtsDue to limited screentime, very little information about the actual reason for Muzan's changes in attire and appearance can be gathered from the series. However, the mentioned possibility remains viable, as it’s clear that, despite searching for years in Japan, Muzan couldn't find the Blue Spider Lily.Also read:I can't imagine a sadder story than Demon Slayer with Muichiro as the protagonistMuzan's negligence of the Demon Slayer Corps was his ultimate doomFirst Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaks yet another major record in Japan