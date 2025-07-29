  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Why did Muzan change his attire and appearance in Demon Slayer? Explored

Why did Muzan change his attire and appearance in Demon Slayer? Explored

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 29, 2025 21:30 GMT
Why did Muzan change attires and appearances in Demon Slayer? (Image via Ufotable)
Why did Muzan change attires and appearances in Demon Slayer? (Image via Ufotable)

One aspect the Demon Slayer series offers its fans is extensive lore and storytelling. Each character has a deep backstory that helps develop their personality and significance in the series, especially the main characters, including the antagonist, Kibutsuji Muzan.

Ad

Over the course of the thousand years of the Demon King's life, he has been shown adapting to several changes, both in appearance and behavior. One of the most noticeable changes is probably his ever-changing attire. While this might seem like a simple choice by the mangaka, it could actually hold a deeper lore than fans realize.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions. It also contains some spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Muzan's changing appearance might hold a deeper meaning in Demon Slayer

Ad

Fans who follow both the Demon Slayer anime and manga have noticed that Muzan repeatedly changes his attire throughout the series. While being a demon, he doesn't seem to age like normal humans—these changes appear deliberate and intentional.

The mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, has never explained this and leaves it open to speculation, which has led to various theories among fans, possibly hinting at a change in the series. Muzan's wardrobe and appearance shift seem directly related to his main goal—to find the Blue Spider Lily and gain immunity from sunlight.

Ad

Muzan's first major appearance was during the Asakusa event when Tanjiro accidentally ran into him while investigating demonic activity in the city. At that point, Muzan wore formal attire and a fedora. However, a flashback showed young Muzan dressed in a full shirt and short pants, typical of European noble children during the Victorian era.

Muzan, as seen during the Asakusa event in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)
Muzan, as seen during the Asakusa event in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan used to wear traditional Japanese kimonos at least until the Edo Period, which was before the Meiji era. Then came the Meiji era, and the fans saw him wearing full Western formal clothes in Rui's backstory. Despite Muzan's adoptive parents belonging to a Japanese lineage, he showed a strong preference for Western clothing.

Ad

Additionally, it was vaguely indicated in the narrative that Muzan never left Japan during his 1,000-year lifespan. So, the question arises: why was he so interested in Western clothing and mostly seen wearing it? There is a good possibility that Muzan was trying to mingle with European aristocrats to gather information about the Blue Spider Lily or even to find clues about its whereabouts.

Furthermore, to support this idea, he was always seen around noble and wealthy people. Muzan's human wife, Rei, came from a rich family, and his adoptive parents were nobles and extremely wealthy. This also suggests that Muzan preferred being around wealth, mainly because money could help him achieve his ultimate goal by providing resources.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ad

Due to limited screentime, very little information about the actual reason for Muzan's changes in attire and appearance can be gathered from the series. However, the mentioned possibility remains viable, as it’s clear that, despite searching for years in Japan, Muzan couldn't find the Blue Spider Lily.

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications