First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaks yet another major record in Japan

On Monday, July 28, 2025, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie reportedly broke yet another record by earning over 12.8 billion yen in sales within just 10 days of its Japanese pre-release. While fans have grown accustomed to the movie breaking several records, the list doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. As of now, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has established itself as the biggest hot topic in the anime-verse, with this new feat further cementing its legacy.Estimated sales and earnings for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie as of nowThe first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, titled Akaza's Return, is well on its way to cementing a legacy for Koyoharu Gotouge's action-fantasy series. While the series has already broken records in ticket and manga sales as a result of the movie promotion, the film's 10-day earnings have added yet another milestone to its growing list of achievements.As of now, the first film of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy has sold exactly 9,104,483 tickets, amounting to approximately 12,872,176,700 yen (about US$87.10 million). Notably, this figure reflects only domestic sales in Japan, not global sales. The film set a new record in Japan as the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen, overtaking the franchise's first film, Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train (2020).Previously, The Mugen Train movie held the record for the best-ever opening weekend box office in Japan, selling 3,424,930 tickets and earning 4,623,117,450 yen (US$43.85 million at the time) in 2020. However, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie swiftly overtook it, selling 3,843,613 tickets for 5,524,298,500 yen (US$37.38 million) in its first three days.While the earnings in Japan are impressive enough, it can be assumed that September 12, 2025, will once again take the world by storm as the movie gets released worldwide. At this point, it's safe to say that the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie—Akaza's Return—is on its way to becoming a global sensation.Fans' thoughts on yet another record broken by the Demon Slayer franchise's movieThe monumental feat achieved by the movie didn't come as a surprise to fans, as it was already set to become the big thing of 2025. With all its previous feats, the Demon Slayer movie's latest sales milestone has been met with a positive reception from the fandom, as reflected in their comments across social media platforms.&quot;More records are going to broken,&quot; claimed one fan&quot;OMG, I thought the numbers had stopped .... 12 Billion.. this is crazy,&quot; added another&quot;12.8B yen in 10 days?? they slashing records like demons,&quot; exclaimed a third&quot;Approx $80million! Dang what will happen if went global,&quot; concluded a fourth