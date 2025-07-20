  • home icon
Muzan's negligence of the Demon Slayer Corps was his ultimate doom

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 20, 2025 06:30 GMT
Muzan
Muzan's negligence of the Demon Slayer Corps was his ultimate doom (Image via Ufotable)

With the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie approaching right around the corner, fans have been more hyped about the series than ever. To freshen up their knowledge regarding the series, a deep dive into previous events will help the case for a better understanding of the events that are set to take place in the movie.

While going through all the facts and events from the story till now, a certain situation came into sight that could have changed the whole course of the story. The situation in question here is regarding the main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, and his top subordinate, the Upper Moon One demon Kokushibo.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga series.

Muzan could've changed his outcome if he had focused more on the Demon Slayer Corps

While browsing through the Demon Slayer narrative so far, a certain fact can be noticed that might have changed the course of the story if it were done differently. It is a known fact that the Upper Moon One demon Kokushibo was a former Slayer from the Corps. While he changed into a demon and joined Muzan, he retained his knowledge from his days in the Corps.

Muzan's not taking the Corps seriously and utilizing Kokushibo's knowledge is what led to his ultimate downfall. He could've easily capitalized on the knowledge Kokushibo held and infiltrated the Demon Slayer Corps to launch an ambush and get rid of the biggest threat he had. While Muzan made his appearance really late at the Corps' headquarters, he had the means to do so a lot earlier.

Rather than sending one or two Upper Moon demons from the Twelve Kizuki to fight the Hashira, Muzan could have easily led his entire army of demons, or even just the three Upper Moon demons, and eradicated the Corps' headquarters, the core institution for all the Hashira and Slayer operations. There is also one other thing Muzan could have done differently that could've tipped the scales for him.

In addition to his infiltration of the Corps, Muzan could've also gone the route of converting the former Hashira into demons and adding them to his ranks. While it is a known fact that he did something similar with Kokushibo and later Kaigaku, he has not seemed to focus much on the idea of turning Slayers into demons.

Even if things might have changed after Kokushibo left the Corps, the newly turned Slayer or Hashira demons would have the latest intel about the Corps' advancements and whereabouts. Furthermore, instead of searching for a demon who could withstand the sunlight, Muzan would've had an easier path to reach Nezuko Kamado and even kill the last of the Kamado family, Tanjiro Kamado.

While it is understandable that for the narrative's sake, the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge didn't portray Muzan going down these paths, it is also worth noting that there were some logical and viable options Muzan had that could've changed the story. Ignoring and not giving importance to the Demon Slayer Corps is probably one of Muzan's biggest mistakes, which eventually led to his downfall.

Final thoughts

The Demon Slayer narrative is probably one of the most extensive storylines in the modern-day anime scene, which offers several theories even outside of the straightforward narrative. With the Infinity Castle movies right across the corner, the final battle is about to start, putting even more focus on Muzan's biggest mistake.

