One Piece Live Action season 2 reveals the Straw Hats in costume

As it prepares for One Piece Live Action season 2, Netflix has now provided the viewers with a first official look at the Straw Hat crew as one unit, with an early promotional photo featuring the main cast set to sail off on a new adventure.Filming wrapped up in early 2025, and the series is gearing up to be larger, more intense, and deeper emotionally than before. Set to release in 2026, this new season takes the heroes into the Grand Line, adapting the classic story arcs from Loguetown to Drum Island and introducing a wave of important characters that enlarge the world and raise the stakes significantly.Netflix released the first look at the Straw Hat Pirates' costumes from the One Piece Live Action season 2On August 4, 2025, Netflix shared the first official look at the Straw Hat Pirates in their classic costumes, giving fans a thrilling hint of One Piece Live-Action season 2. The photo released features Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji all together, and it's the first time an audience gets to see the entire crew return on screen in brand new arc-specific costumes, indicating the beginning of their journey into new territory.This reveal comes long before the One Piece Day events and has hinted at an additional larger announcement regarding the series later this month. This early image gives fans a glimpse of what to expect and strongly suggests One Piece Live Action season 2 will follow the story on a much broader scope than before.One Piece Live Action season 2 is confirmed to adapt major manga arcs such as Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. Production having completed earlier in 2025, the season will make its debut in 2026.One of the highlights of the season will be the addition of Tony Tony Chopper, which has been brought to life through CGI and motion capture by actress Mikaela Hoover, whose design was astonishingly unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event earlier this year.One Piece Live Action season 2 is expected to offer a deeper, more emotional storyline. It brings on board a cast of new characters, including Crocodile, Nico Robin, Dr. Kureha, and an array of powerful foes from the Baroque Works saga and beyond.With the Straw Hats united in the viewer's imagination, the audience is finally being treated to a preview of what's on the horizon, as the crew sets sail on the Grand Line, a cinematic step up from season 1's East Blue setting.