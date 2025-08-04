One Piece chapter 1156 confirms that Shakuyaku's feelings for Rayleigh were always obvious

One Piece chapter 1156 confirms what long-time fans might have briefly considered: Shakuyaku’s feelings for Rayleigh were never subtle. As the flashback recalls the golden age of pirates, it opens up the fact that she remained unaffected around most men, even Roger and Gaban, as the other pirates tried to win her over with force or flattery.But her addressing Rayleigh as &quot;Ray-san&quot; signals something more. The moment that Rayleigh was just respectful to Shakuyaku when others treated her as an object, made him stand out from other pirates at the time. This latest chapter not only expands the legend of Shakuyaku, it quietly asserts a connection that was always known and suspected.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the One Piece chapter 1156.One Piece chapter 1156 proves that Shakuyaku always had feelings for RayleighOne Piece chapter 1156 all but confirms that Shakuyaku's love for Rayleigh was not a mere speculation; it was always there, just hiding in plain sight. The chapter looks back on the good days of the Kuja Pirates when Shakuyaku stood first mate next to Captain Gloriosa.While Gloriosa was clearly infatuated by Roger, the story mentions that Shakuyaku displayed such strength and beauty that even the most famous pirates were no match for her. Roger and Gaban were impressed by Shakuyaku, but Shakuyaku was a woman who had feelings for no pirate, except for Rayleigh.The significant detail is in her wording. Though she calls others by their name formally, she addresses Rayleigh as &quot;Ray-san&quot;. It was a more affectionate and respectful name that broke the pattern. In Japanese, this honorific has personal overtones when it's used with a first name, particularly between equals or close friends.It's not merely formal politeness, it's a mark of familiarity, even fondness. Among pirates who lived bravely and flirted openly, this subtle selection of words says more than any big announcement could.Rayleigh as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)Unlike others who made themselves look foolish before her, Rayleigh never tried to impress or own her. That respectful restraint could have been precisely what caught Shakuyaku's eye. She saw him because he never tried to impress her. In a society where power tends to manifest as domination, Rayleigh was different, unshaken, and composed.Her affection only becomes more apparent in retrospect, particularly when compared to Gloriosa's all-consuming infatuation with Roger. While Love Sickness ultimately destroyed Gloriosa, Shakuyaku's love for Rayleigh seemed to grow into a balanced friendship, a solid and stable one that was not at all obsessive. How she spoke to him all those years before now reflects the unassuming start of what would turn out to be an enduring connection.Final thoughtsOne Piece chapter 1156 doesn't require a dramatic admission to make Shakuyaku's love for Rayleigh obvious; they were already silently there. Her individualistic manner of speaking to him, combined with Rayleigh's reserved and respectful demeanor, was a standout in a world where everyone else desired dominance and adoration.Unlike the others who flaunted themselves, Rayleigh just treated her as one of them, and that was what changed everything. This chapter quietly confirms a love that was never loud, yet always genuine, just waiting to be seen by readers in the silence.Related links:One Piece chapter 1156 finally shows Silver Axe in the mangaOne Piece chapter 1156 confirms August 2025 release scheduleOne Piece chapter 1156: The Roger Pirates clash with the Kuja Pirates as Rocks D. Xebec takes over Hachinosu