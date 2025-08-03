One Piece chapter 1156: The Roger Pirates clash with the Kuja Pirates as Rocks D. Xebec takes over Hachinosu

One Piece chapter 1156, titled Idols, revolves around the Roger Pirates, the Kuja Pirates, and the Rocks Pirates. The installment kicks off by introducing the popular Kuja Pirates and their complicated relationship with the Rocks Pirates. By the end of the chapter, the latter crew and their captain plan to overthrow the World Government.The previous chapter revolved around the exploits of the infamous Rocks D. Xebec, who confronted Imu at the Holy Land and formed a bond with Harald. As he built his reputation by committing countless crimes, one of Xebec’s main goals involved convincing Harald to join his crew and to conquer Hachinosu.One Piece chapter 1156 spotlights the beauty of the Kuja PiratesThe idols of the seaOne Piece chapter 1156 continues the flashback before the Great Pirate Era and begins with a deep dive into the Kuja Pirates. Considered idols, no one is able to resist the beauty of this women-only group. While their captain, Gloriosa, is revered for her looks, she is only second to her own second-in-command, Shakuyaku, also known as Shakky.During their adventures, the group is even confronted by the Roger Pirates, with Gol D. Roger openly demanding to take Shakky for himself. This is upsetting to Gloriosa, who is deeply in love with the future Pirate King. On the other hand, Shakky, who refuses to belong to anyone, makes her enemies stumble with her beauty.She beats up both Gaban and Roger, though she seemingly has a soft spot for Rayleigh, who is the only member of the crew who does not act out because of the Kuja Pirates. The meeting between these formidable pirate groups is soon broken up by Garp’s ship. While the Kuja Pirates retreat after stealing the Roger Pirates’ treasures, Garp and Roger fight against each other, delivering devastating attacks such as Meteor Fist and Aramitama.Loki dreams of freedomOne Piece chapter 1156 then shifts to Ida’s Tavern, where Loki had nearly drowned after trying to escape on a ship. Ida gets angry at the delayed response to save the boy and even invites him to live with her. However, both Loki and Hajrudin immediately reject the offer.Loki let out a flurry of insults at Ida, questioning her dubious motives. While this angers Hajrudin and Harald, Ida finds him cute. The Accursed Prince’s rant continues, as he expresses that he is sick of everyone’s weakness and wishes to be free like Xebec.Though he tries joining the Rocks Pirates every time they show up in Elbaph, the young Giant never get to fulfill his desire.The Rocks Pirates take over HachinosuXebec as seen in the anime (Image credit: Toei Animation)One Piece chapter 1156 ends on Hachinosu, where the Rocks Pirates has been ruling for months. Kyo the Hitman, later known as Silver Axe, enters the island and shows his intent to join the Rocks Pirates. When rogue criminals tries to assume superiority before him, he immediately beats them up.Meanwhile, the Rocks Pirates, who are near Hachinosu’s Skull, are clearing up the scenery by blasting their surroundings. Xebec then reveals that he needs two Devil Fruits, one of which is in Elbaph and has to be eaten by Harald. John shares that they will need the Galley-La Giants, too, while Big Mom responds that none of her sources can track them down.Whitebeard, Streusen, and Barbell are more critical, wondering what purpose the Giants will serve and why they will cooperate. Xebec angrily answers that Harald is needed because of that. When Kaido suggests that they can use their strength to take control of the Giants, Xebec beats him up while saying that Harald is his good friend.In the final panel of One Piece chapter 1156, Rocks D. Xebec announces that Elbaph is key to taking down the Holy Land. He orders those who does not believe in him to get lost, but assures that the members who will stick around till the day of destiny will reach the world’s summit.Final thoughtsOne Piece chapter 1156 is a highly informative installment that establishes the dominance of the Kuja Pirates while also offering a glimpse into Roger’s personality. Most importantly, the chapter hints at Rocks D. Xebec’s master plan to take down Imu and destroy the power of the World Government.Also read:One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers suggest that Luffy and Blackbeard may end up becoming alliesOne Piece: Amazon Lily's Love Sickness, explainedRecent One Piece chapters increasingly make God Valley look like a shrewd ploy to take down famous pirate crews