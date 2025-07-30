One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers suggest that Luffy and Blackbeard may end up becoming allies

The initial spoilers of One Piece chapter 1156 have generated significant excitement within the fandom, detailing the adventures of both the Roger Pirates and the Rocks Pirates. Additionally, the chapter offers a shocking revelation that may change a key dynamic in Eiichiro Oda’s manga. One Piece chapter 1156 hints at the fact that both the Yami Yami no Mi and the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika are required to defeat Imu. Due to this, the Devil Fruits’ current holders, Luffy and Blackbeard, may not be fated rivals, but surprising allies that join forces to overthrow the World Government. Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer. One Piece chapter 1156 confirms two legendary Devil Fruits required by Rocks D. XebecAccording to the spoilers posted by @pewpiece on X/Twitter, in the final moments of One Piece chapter 1156, Rocks D. Xebec will reveal his plan to beat the World Government and achieve his dream of becoming the king of the world. In Hachinosu, Xebec explained that he required two Devil Fruits to fulfill his ambition, and that one of them was present in Elbaph.Xebec's main reason for wanting to recruit Harald was so that the king could eat Elbaph’s legendary Devil Fruit and assist him. This leads to the hypothesis that the two Devil Fruits in question are the Yami Yami no Mi and the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which is, in fact, the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.The Elbaph flashback has already provided several hints at why the secret Devil Fruit present in the nation was the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. According to known events, the fruit was stolen by Shanks from the World Government agent Who’s-Who, after which it eventually ended up being consumed by Luffy.Recent chapters provided more context to the event, where Harald was killed under mysterious circumstances, and an enigmatic figure stole Elbaph’s prized treasure. Shanks was also present near the island and had a prior relationship with Harald.Since the Giants strongly believe in Nika and the timelines align, it has all but been confirmed that the Devil Fruit that was stolen from Elbaph is the same that ended up with Luffy. Apart from this, it was also recently revealed that Blackbeard is Rocks D. Xebec’s son. Given Blackbeard’s fascination with the power of darkness and its all-powerful nature, many have speculated that he may have been told by his father to pursue the Devil Fruit.Xebec, one of the strongest pirates in history and among the few individuals who survived a confrontation with Imu, believed that these two Devil Fruits were key to finally ending the World Government’s reign. Hence, there is good reason to consider his claim credible. This has completely changed the perception of the parallels between Luffy and Blackbeard. Both pirates had often been compared to two sides of the same coin - Luffy chasing freedom in a kind and heroic manner, while Blackbeard seeks independence to act with chaos and malice.Since they are both enemies of the World Government and Imu has even stabbed their posters with knives in the Room of Flowers, Oda has ingeniously foreshadowed a potential team-up between the protagonist and antagonist for the sake of bringing down the greatest source of evil in the series.Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)However, a path of friendship may be too far-fetched, since Blackbeard played a major role in the death of Ace. As a result, if Oda follows through with what One Piece chapter 1156 suggests, Blackbeard and Luffy could form a temporary alliance to defeat Imu, after which they will fight each other.This would be similar to Naruto and Sasuke’s battle against Kaguya Otsutusuki, where the two ninjas fought each other immediately after defeating their common enemy. Final thoughtsAs per Rocks D. Xebec’s explanation in One Piece chapter 1156, two Devil Fruits are needed to achieve his dream. There is a high likelihood of these being the Yami Yami no Mi and the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, due to which Luffy and Blackbeard may combine forces to face Imu. Also read:One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers: Roger and Garp clash as Rocks D. Xebec plans to overthrow the World GovernmentOne Piece chapter 1156: Release date and time, where to read, and moreOne Piece chapter 1156 confirms August 2025 release schedule