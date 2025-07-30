Former Dragon Ball editor criticised Oda's involvement with One Piece adaptations

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka of One Piece, has been criticized by Kazuhiko Torishima, an editor and former CEO of Shueisha. Torishima, who discovered Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, criticized Oda for his excessive involvement with the anime.&quot;If I were Oda’s editor, I would give him extremely strict feedback on his manga because he has talent. Oda has become too involved in anime,&quot; said Torishima.Through his book, titled Rejected: Shōnen Jump's Legendary Editor-in-Chief's &quot;Unpleasant&quot; Work Techniques, or Botsu, which came out in May 2025, Torishima detailed his experiences over his career. He also commented on changes in editorial policy.In particular, Torishima spoke about Eiichiro Oda, with whom he shares a long history, claiming that the One Piece manga has been neglected due to the mangaka’s focus on the anime. Rather than solely targeting the creator, however, Torishima held the Shonen Jump editorial team responsible for allegedly allowing this to happen.&quot;My dissatisfaction is not so much with One Piece itself, but rather with the editorial policies of Shonen Jump,&quot; wrote the editor.Dragon Ball editor Kazuhiko Torishima speaks out against One Piece’s teamAs mentioned, through a self-written book titled Botsu, Torishima offers a sharp critique of the current Shonen Jump editorial team, holding them responsible for Eiichiro Oda’s alleged increasing involvement in the anime. According to him, this reason has led to a decline in the quality of the manga.Additionally, Torishima remarked that Oda’s editors may be unable to push back or guide him when needed. In contrast, he stated that if he were the editor, he would continue piling pressure on the mangaka for hours.&quot;Editors shouldn't feel intimidated by mangaka. Sometimes when young editors try calling Oda, Oda doesn't even pick up. If it were me, I'd just drive straight to his studio, sit there for hours, and keep pressuring him,&quot; stated Torishima.One Piece, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and several other popular titles were notably launched when Torishima was the editor-in-chief at Shonen Jump. However, he reportedly did not believe in Oda’s story having the potential to become a pillar of the industry.&quot;There is no way One Piece will become a popular manga! Don't talk nonsense!!,&quot; said Torishima to Yasuaki Kita.Reportedly, as per the fanpage of One Piece (@sandman_AP), he even placed a bet with the creator regarding its success, which he ultimately lost.&quot;Sure..You Won!! Are you satisfied?&quot; remarked Torishima to Oda.Torishima is known for his contribution to bringing high-quality serializations to shonen manga. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama had an interesting dynamic with his editor.Reportedly, Toriyama had crafted the villainous Dr. Mashirito in his manga, Dr. Slump, from Torishima. He also revealed that the editor had allegedly pushed for Bulma and Goku to fall in love with each other in Dragon Ball.Torishima’s critique of One Piece continues to spark discussion; however, Oda has remained consistent in his approach. The mangaka has never held back in declaring that he will be ending his story as and when he desires, and that it will not be extended beyond what is necessary.In an interview with Gosho Aoyama, the author of the Detective Conan manga, Oda stated:&quot;I shouldn't really say this out loud, because so far I have been pretty off, but as of now it's a three-year end goal.&quot;Also read:Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death has Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and other mangakas mourningFact Check: Did Mexican cartels announce ceasefire to honor Akira Toriyama's death?One Piece's latest flashback has fans fearing they won't &quot;see the Straw Hats until 2026&quot;