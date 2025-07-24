Oda's Imu plushie photo may have just revealed which One Piece character stabbed Jarul's head

One Piece is currently in the Elbaph Arc, where countless mysteries and lore revelations have come to light. One of the most fascinating additions to the storyline is Jarul, the oldest Giant in the world. With the distinctive appearance of a sword piercing through his head, fans have been curious about the story behind his injury.In the Elbaph flashback from One Piece chapter 1152, the manga showcased the events that took place at Aurust Castle 14 years ago. Just as Loki and Jarul were entering the building to meet the king, they witnessed Harald being stabbed by his soldiers. Soon after, there was an outburst of Haki, and a sword pierced Jarul’s head.While this did not provide concrete answers, it sparked several theories. At the same time, Oda has seemingly confirmed the truth about what happened at Aurust Castle in the most unlikely manner - through the real-life Imu plushie. A photo posted on the official One Piece account suggests that Imu took over Harald’s body and stabbed Jarul through the head.How the Imu plushie foreshadows Jarul’s injury in One PieceIn the past few days, the Imu plushie merchandise has taken over the world. The primary reason for this is that the official One Piece account and Eiichiro Oda’s staff have been posting photos on X/Twitter of the plushie in different locations. These range from Imu seated at Oda’s desk to simply being present near an aquarium.Given the bizarre nature of these pictures, many have started believing that this may be Oda’s latest method of ingenious foreshadowing, as he moves his story from the screen to the real world.Fans have hypothesized that Imu being inside Oda’s room suggests that they may be controlling the entire One Piece world, while all other photos posted by the account also hold deeper meaning. Due to this, a specific photo, where the Imu plushie holds its pen over Jarul, may seem insignificant at first glance but could be hinting at the truth behind what happened at Aurust Castle.It is already known that Imu generally stabs the wanted posters of their targets to express their anger. The photo of the plushie can be seen as a parallel to this, with Imu unveiling that Jarul is their enemy. In the Elbaph Arc, Imu has already shown their intent to take control of the island and revealed that the key to doing so is by overthrowing Jarul.Therefore, this all but confirms that Imu was the main person who stabbed Jarul’s head in the past. When Imu took over Gunko’s body to descend onto the island, it was followed by an outburst of Haki that could even be felt in the Underworld. This would remain consistent with the events 14 years ago, where fearsome energy erupted from Aurust Castle.Therefore, considering the hints laid out in the narrative and the confirmation through the Imu plushie, it is safe to assume that Imu had taken over Harald’s body using their enigmatic demonic powers.Harald being stabbed by his soldiers as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Since Jarul was aware of the World Government’s animosity against Giants and was among the most respected figures on the island, they may have attempted to kill him using Harald’s body, thereby taking control of all of Elbaph.However, since Imu also told the God’s Knights that Harald had failed in the past, it indicates that the king may have resisted the antagonist’s control, resulting in Jarul being stabbed through the head but ultimately surviving.Final thoughtsPictures posted of the new Imu plushie by Oda's official One Piece account have sparked intense excitement within the fandom. One particular photo where Imu specifically points at Jarul has nearly confirmed that the World Government's ruler was behind the stabbing of the elderly Giant through the head.Also read:One Piece's manga sales give fans hope of a feat no manga has ever achievedOne Piece's Hachinosu: What is Rocks D. Xebec's Pirate Paradise?One Piece anime to receive new theme songs in August 2025