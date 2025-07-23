  • home icon
One Piece's Hachinosu: What is Rocks D. Xebec's Pirate Paradise?

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 23, 2025 08:45 GMT
One Piece
One Piece's Hachinosu: What is Rocks D. Xebec's Pirate Paradise? (Image via Toei Animation)

Few places carry as much infamy as One Piece's Pirate Paradise, Hachinosu. First mentioned by Nico Robin in chapter 306 and later called a “Pirate Paradise” by Rocks D. Xebec in chapter 1155, the island has long been a symbol of lawless ambition.

So, what is Rocks D. Xebec’s Pirate Paradise? It was his vision of a world ruled by pirates, beginning with Hachinosu. More than a hideout, it was a stronghold for chaos, freedom, and domination—Xebec’s ideological base to challenge the World Government and reshape the world through sheer power.

The origins of Hachinosu in One Piece

Hachinosu’s earliest recorded purpose was as a penal colony, a prison-island dumping ground for the most violent criminals of the seas. Far removed from the authority of the World Government, these exiles did not remain in chains for long. When an underground gold deposit was found, the island's destiny changed dramatically, turning the jail into a lawless center of opportunity, wealth, and power.

Hachinosu became a pirate refuge as a result of former prisoners becoming warlords and traders who developed connections with members of the underworld. This gave rise to One Piece's Pirate Paradise, a society based on merciless freedom and opportunism rather than the rule of law.

Rocks D. Xebec and the birth of the Rocks Pirates

Enter Rocks D. Xebec. A man whose ambition dwarfed that of most pirates, Rocks was tasked by the World Government to bring Hachinosu under control. However, in true pirate fashion, he betrayed this mission. Instead of returning the island to the Government, Rocks took it for himself.

Using the site’s wealth and pirate population as a foundation, he gathered notorious figures like Edward Newgate, Kaido, Shiki, and Big Mom. It was here, in this lawless Eden, that the Rocks Pirates were formed, arguably the most dangerous crew in One Piece’s history.

Rocks’s dream of a “Pirate Paradise” was not limited to wealth and power; it was a revolutionary ideology. He envisioned a world ruled by pirates, overturning the celestial tyranny of the World Nobles. This dream clashed violently with the existing order, culminating in the fateful God Valley Incident 38 years ago.

When the World Nobles stole a mysterious treasure from Hachinosu, Xebec used this as a pretext to launch a full-scale assault. The battle at God Valley would mark the end of his reign but solidify his legacy in infamy.

The Davy Back Fight

The Davy Back Fight, first seen in the Foxy arc, was revealed to have originated from Hachinosu as well. Far from a comic side game, it served as a brutal recruitment method under Xebec’s rule. Pirates would wager their crewmates in a series of dangerous challenges, with winners absorbing the best fighters into their ranks.

Xebec weaponized this tradition to conscript powerhouses like Shiki, Buckingham Stussy, and Whitebeard. The Davy Back Fight became not just a test of strength but a foundational tool in building his pirate empire.

Following Rocks’s fall, Hachinosu passed through other infamous hands. Eventually ruled by Ochoku, one of Xebec’s former lieutenants until the Rocky Port Incident, where Blackbeard overthrew him.

Today, Blackbeard seeks to legitimize the Pirate Paradise as the capital of his Blackbeard Kingdom, with ambitions to gain the World Government's recognition. The island that once birthed the Rocks Pirates now serves as the new crucible for another tyrant’s ambitions.

Conclusion

Usopp and Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Usopp and Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Hachinosu, the Pirate Paradise, represents the darker side of freedom in One Piece—chaotic, violent, yet undeniably powerful. First hinted at by Robin and later tied to Rocks D. Xebec’s ruthless ambition, it stands as a symbol of unchecked pirate dreams. Now ruled by Blackbeard, it continues to attract those seeking power at any cost.

Hachinosu's legacy, which personifies the cruelty and allure of piracy, becomes increasingly significant as the last saga progresses. Who eventually seizes control of this notorious island will determine whether it develops into a bastion of genuine freedom or further devolves into anarchy.

