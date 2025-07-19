  • home icon
  • Anime
  • One Piece Could Be a Divine Book That Grants the Power of Unlimited Imagination

One Piece Could Be a Divine Book That Grants the Power of Unlimited Imagination

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 19, 2025 22:30 GMT
One Piece Could Be a Divine Book That Grants the Power of Unlimited Imagination (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece Could Be a Divine Book That Grants the Power of Unlimited Imagination (Image via Toei Animation)

For more than 20 years, thousands of pirates have risked their lives on the Grand Line in search of the One Piece. Theories abound regarding the treasure's true nature, from ancient artifacts of war to unfathomable riches. A plausible theory argues that One Piece is something greater, the power of imagination.

Ad

In this context, the treasure is a book of creation gifted to humanity by a God, containing not gold or jewels but the freedom to use one's imagination. As such, it is a power analogous to the cosmic entities of the Marvel Universe, which can rewrite reality and break dimensional barriers.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The divine connection in One Piece

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The connection between the enigmatic monarch Imu and Joy Boy's emancipation abilities suggests a cosmic duality at the heart of One Piece's mythos. Luffy's awakened Nika form's capacity to alter reality would be explained if the treasure is a book of creation.

This "Nika book of freedom" might be the antithesis of Imu's book of control, symbolizing the never-ending conflict between oppression and freedom. The near-extinction of both Lunarians and Buccaneers supports this theory.

Ad

Also read: 10 most important One Piece SBS 112 information Oda has revealed

As the first defenders of heavenly power, Lunarians had the fortitude to defend such perilous knowledge, while Buccaneers, with their association with dreams and imagination, could harness its creative energy. King wants to see Nika because he sees her as a kindred spirit who bears the weight of old power, not only out of curiosity.

In this cosmic story, the moon's dark side becomes a pivotal point. Only the strongest races could go there, which makes sense if evil comes from this heavenly planet. Enel's journey toward the moon wasn't random exploration but a return to the source of power itself. The Lunarians' fire and the Buccaneers' imagination represent the dual forces needed to confront this darkness.

Ad

The ultimate paradise: Freedom through imagination

Ad

One Piece, as a realm of infinite possibility, transforms our understanding of what pirates truly seek. Rather than traditional treasure, it represents the ultimate expression of freedom—a place where imagination becomes reality, where endless celebrations occur without exploitation, and where the oppressed finally find peace.

This aligns perfectly with the Straw Hats' values and Roger's smile upon discovering the treasure. Brook's immortality and the possibility of Roger's continued existence hint at One Piece's power over death itself. The prophecy suggests that all faithful companions will eventually reunite in this ultimate paradise, explaining Roger's lack of concern about disbanding his crew.

Ad

Also read: One Piece episode 1136: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kuma's sacrifice, representing the ultimate Buccaneer devotion to protecting the weak, positions him as a key figure in this cosmic plan. The symbolism of Laboon pulling a ship bearing the Straw Hat logo represents the journey from suffering to liberation.

The ancient weapons, such as Shirahoshi's control over the Sea Kings and Wano's potential volcanic power, are used to reshape the world both physically and figuratively, opening up new paths to freedom.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ad

Eiichiro Oda's narrative is nothing short of beautiful, as he has captured the sense of adventure in a store of treasures. The treasure can be everything and what you want it to be.

Freedom, hope, and the endless imagination of humans have been what it represents for many years. One Piece is still the best representation of what happens when dreams defy the constraints of reality, whether it is a book of creation or a world of limitless possibilities.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications