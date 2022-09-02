"This is the best day": Fans react as Ludwig praises One Piece

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren sent a lot of fans into a frenzy after claiming that One Piece is the "greatest anime of all time."

The ongoing saga of 1000+ episodes chronicling the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, leader of the Straw Hat Pirates, has been a staple among anime fans for a long time. So when the streamer decided to announce to his 1.4 million Twitter followers that he had finally caught up to the latest episode of One Piece and praised the series, fans could not help but get excited.

Even fellow streamers and content creators reacted to the tweet. Eric Pointcrow was ecstatic and said:

"This is the best day."

What did Ludwig say in his tweet?

Beloved by millions around the world, One Piece has become a phenomenon. After the Japanese manga was created by Eiichiro Oda, an anime production by Toei Animation was telecasted in the country. This was in 1999, and there have been 15 feature films, seven OVAs, and 13 TV specials so far. Numerous trading card and video games related to the series have come about since.

Ludwig is a well-known anime enthusiast in his community, so it was no surprise that he had been watching the series for a long time. The latest episodes in the filler arc Uta's Past concluded on August 28. And fans have been looking forward to the continuation of the Wano Country arc.

Ludwig had high praise for One Piece as the streamer told his followers that he had finally finished watching its latest episode. Not only did he like the series, he had this to say about it:

"For the first time in my life, I’m caught up on One Piece. Greatest anime of all time!"

The Twitch streamer turned YouTuber has been familiar with One Piece for a pretty long time. Here is a longish clip from last year where he recounted some parts of the anime during his famous subathon:

"The One Piece is real": Anime fans come out in droves after Ludwig's positive review

Anime fans quickly started replying and reacting to the post as the tweet started gaining traction. Within hours, it had attracted enough attention that it crossed tens of thousands of likes. Fans of the anime started spamming famous dialogs and were appreciative of Ludwig for his praise:

FuZioN @xZFuZioN @LudwigAhgren THE ONE PIEECEE, THE ONE PIECE IS REALLL @LudwigAhgren THE ONE PIEECEE, THE ONE PIECE IS REALLL https://t.co/bjNCsbAQgm

Retrora @Retrora



THE ONE PIECE IS REAL @LudwigAhgren THE ONE PIECETHE ONE PIECE IS REAL @LudwigAhgren THE ONE PIECETHE ONE PIECE IS REAL

SONII ☀️ @sonii @LudwigAhgren Is it worth the commit? Everyone’s saying these recent arcs are insanee @LudwigAhgren Is it worth the commit? Everyone’s saying these recent arcs are insanee

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @LudwigAhgren LETS GO!!!!! ONE OF THE GREATEST STORIES EVER TOLD! @LudwigAhgren LETS GO!!!!! ONE OF THE GREATEST STORIES EVER TOLD!

Gigguk @GiggukAZ



Glad to have you on board. You got a favourite arc? @LudwigAhgren LETS GO!!!!Glad to have you on board. You got a favourite arc? @LudwigAhgren LETS GO!!!! Glad to have you on board. You got a favourite arc?

A few fans thought other anime, such as Naruto or Attack on Titan, were better:

ٓ @fatednightmare



One Piece is definitely the OG. Feels like One Piece been going on forever @LudwigAhgren Attack on Titan is far superior. That’s a masterpiece. The writing, story, animations, characters. And especially Eren Yeager. He’s the EnigmaOne Piece is definitely the OG. Feels like One Piece been going on forever @LudwigAhgren Attack on Titan is far superior. That’s a masterpiece. The writing, story, animations, characters. And especially Eren Yeager. He’s the EnigmaOne Piece is definitely the OG. Feels like One Piece been going on forever

magnacartman @magnacartman_ @LudwigAhgren A quick reminder that in a world where Berserk, Kingdom, and Vinland Saga simultaneously exist, this dude actually had the gall to say One Piece is the GOAT. @LudwigAhgren A quick reminder that in a world where Berserk, Kingdom, and Vinland Saga simultaneously exist, this dude actually had the gall to say One Piece is the GOAT. 😅

iSilva @iSilvaPhotos @sonii @LudwigAhgren I'll be real if you have to convince others to watch a show and get through 700+ something episodes for it to get "good"? is it actually worth it? lol @sonii @LudwigAhgren I'll be real if you have to convince others to watch a show and get through 700+ something episodes for it to get "good"? is it actually worth it? lol

Taste is subjective, and thousands of die-hard fans of different anime labeling the series they watch as "the best" is like kicking a hornet's nest. However, all anime fans will have to agree that One Piece is certainly an OG series with enormous influence in the industry.

