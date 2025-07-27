  • home icon
  • Anime
  • One Piece episode 1137 review: Toei Animation delivers Bonney’s heartbreak and Kuma’s return in a visually intense showdown

One Piece episode 1137 review: Toei Animation delivers Bonney’s heartbreak and Kuma’s return in a visually intense showdown

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 27, 2025 19:30 GMT
One Piece episode 1137 review: Toei Animation delivers Bonney&rsquo;s heartbreak and Kuma&rsquo;s return in a visually intense showdown (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece episode 1137 review: Toei Animation delivers Bonney’s heartbreak and Kuma’s return in a visually intense showdown (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1137 makes a strong and moving comeback after a one-week break, continuing Toei Animation's continued visual and narrative development while building on the emotional high of episode 1136. The episode "I'm Sorry, Dad – Bonney's Tears and Kuma's Fist" addresses one of the Egghead arc's most intense conflicts.

Ad

It expertly combines intense action with intimate character moments in its adaptation of manga chapter 1103. This anime adaptation mainly relies on performance, directing, and color design to heighten drama and give each beat the time it needs to land, even if the manga offered compelling disclosures.

Elevated emotional stakes through layered direction in One Piece episode 1137

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thanks in large part to Megumi Ishitani's directing, One Piece episode 1137 manages to maintain the emotional impact of its source material. Ishitani, renowned for her ability to craft character-focused scenes, allows Bonney's emotional journey to unfold without compromising the story's flow.

The sapphire necklace's unveiling and Bonney's heartfelt apology to Vegapunk are two of the most noteworthy scenes. To emphasize their impact, these more subdued sequences are filmed with little movement, emphasizing still composition and delicate face animation.

Ad

The frenetic, chaotic energy of the final confrontation with Saturn is sharply contrasted with that deliberate stillness, creating a wonderfully effective tonal balance.

Also read: One Piece episode 1137: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Animation that serves the emotion first

Ad

While not as grandiose or polished as the visual highlights of the last episode, One Piece episode 1137 continues the series’ trend of character-driven animation. Bonney’s transformation through Distortion Future: Nika Mitaina Mirai is a particular standout.

Her internal anguish and self-doubt are brilliantly mirrored by the fleeting glow of her strength and the enormous fist slipping away; Toei adds minor aura distortions and flickering lighting to further accentuate this impact.

Ad

Ominous shadowing and framing highlight Saturn's oppressive presence on the battlefield, demonstrating his ruthless rule. In addition to being well-paced and never going overboard, the flashbacks and exposition-heavy parts enable significant lore disclosures to be made with effect.

Also read: One Piece episode 1137 preview shows Bonney's grief and Satan's attack

Voice acting that amplifies the tension

Ad

The voice acting in One Piece episode 1137 is especially powerful. Bonney’s voice actress delivers a standout performance, balancing defiance, grief, and hope as her character faces Saturn’s cruelty. The delivery of her declaration about Nika feels genuine, not theatrical, which elevates the moment beyond mere exposition.

Saturn’s voice, cold and composed, reinforces his heartlessness, especially when he calmly reveals his inhumane experiments. Dr. Vegapunk’s anger is particularly raw in this episode, adding weight to his moral outrage against Saturn.

Ad

The emotional climax—the moment Kuma blocks Saturn’s fatal blow—lands with added weight because the performances never slip into melodrama. It’s restrained, but deeply affecting.

Also read: One Piece meets Pokémon for a Weekly Shonen Jump collaboration

Faithful yet enhanced manga adaptation

Bonney as seen in One Piece episode 1137 (Image via Toei Animation)
Bonney as seen in One Piece episode 1137 (Image via Toei Animation)

As an adaptation of chapter 1103, this episode remains remarkably faithful while expanding upon its emotional beats through superior pacing and visual emphasis. The manga's static panels are transformed into moments of kinetic storytelling. The scene where Kuma finally punches Saturn is executed with a visceral payoff that the manga only hinted at.

Ad

The build-up, supported by silence and dramatic close-ups, makes the final blow thunderous. Toei resists the urge to overload the episode with music, using silence and ambient tension to keep the stakes grounded, even amidst the chaos.

Also read: One Piece's manga sales give fans hope of a feat no manga has ever achieved

Final thoughts

Kuma as seen in One Piece episode 1137 (Image via Toei Animation)
Kuma as seen in One Piece episode 1137 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1137 demonstrates what Toei does best—character-focused storyline enhanced by thoughtful creative direction—rather than attempting to surpass its predecessor in scope. Instead, it continues the Egghead arc with emotional accuracy.

Ad

One of the better episodes of the arc, it skillfully strikes a mix between information, action, and poignant confrontation. The episode is memorable not simply for its subject but also for how well it was rendered, as Kuma's reawakening and Bonney's suffering intersect and Saturn's brutality is finally dealt with.

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications