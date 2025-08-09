Silver Axe might have mastered this forgotten One Piece skill, and it makes a lot of sense

One Piece has seen numerous fighters with extraordinary powers, yet Silver Axe continues to be one of the most enigmatic. He is a legendary character from the Shiki the Golden Lion era and possesses the characteristics of an exceptional warrior, with all the designs and perceptions about him. While many fans speculate that he could have a very strong Devil Fruit, something like Urouge's or possibly San Juan Wolf's, there is a good chance his ability is something entirely different.The thought that Silver Axe has mastered the forgotten technique of Jio Ken, known through Lao G, can explain his intimidating transformations and physical dominance. This even adds more to his rivalry with Shiki and maintains the description.Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. It reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.How Silver Axe might have already mastered one of the strongest techniques in One Piece, explainedSilver Axe is among the most mysterious of One Piece's legendary pirates, but Oda has told fans next to nothing about his powers. Fans long theorized that he might have a Devil Fruit to grant him something like Urouge's power to transform damage into strength or San Juan Wolf's enormous size.But there's a good chance that Silver Axe does not use a Devil Fruit at all. Alternatively, he might be a grand master of the ancient, forgotten fighting style &quot;Jio Ken,&quot; illustriously showcased by Donquixote Pirates' own Lao G.Lao G as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)Jio Ken, or &quot;Geo Fist,&quot; is a skill that enables the user to draw and unleash latent stored energy within their body. Lao G employed it to achieve his transformation from a weak, old warrior to a hulking monstrosity, overpowering even mighty foes like Don Chinjao. This skill is not all about raw power; it's all about briefly restoring maximum physical health, increasing fighting ability, and striking terror into the hearts of enemies by way of extreme and spectacular transformation.If Silver Axe is using Jio Ken, it would account for how he can transform from a humble or gaunt figure into a huge, fighting-strong titan that can exchange blows with legends such as Shiki the Golden Lion. The mere psychological impact alone, the sight of an opponent abruptly growing larger and stronger, would be a weapon in itself.Shiki as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)This explanation also perfectly accounts for his confrontation with Shiki. Shiki is probably trained in Rokushiki, the &quot;Six Powers&quot; fighting styles employed by top-class Marines, while Silver Axe might stand for the opposite: a similarly sophisticated yet much rarer technique such as Jio Ken.The correspondence would add depth to their relationship, two masters of uncommon fighting arts from opposing ways of thinking. Even the thematic design similarities to Zephyr, a Rokushiki practitioner, suggest Oda might have intentionally provided Silver Axe with an opposing set of skills to counterbalance the theme.While there is always the possibility of Oda still granting Silver Axe a Devil Fruit, or even merging Jio Ken with one, his potential to be a straight-up martial artist makes his legend even greater. It would put him in the ranks of a few non-fruit users who can fight toe-to-toe with the strongest in the world and put another twist of intrigue and anticipation on his appearance.Final thoughtsBuggy @BuggyLINKSilver Axe infiltrated the Rocks Pirates, stole the treasure of Hachinosu, and was the true cause of their defeat at God Valley… He’s most likely the father of Diez Barrels and his actions are foreshadowed through Rosinate, Barrels, and X-Drake… 🤯Silver Axe is one of One Piece's most enigmatic legendary pirates, with very little information surrounding his powers. Although many fans theorize that Silver Axe possesses a strong Devil Fruit like Urouge or San Juan Wolf, a compelling theory proposes that he potentially mastered the extinct martial art &quot;Jio Ken,&quot; as shown by Lao G.The highlight of Jio Ken is that it grants users the ability to unleash stored energy and physically transform into a stronger and larger version of themselves. Being able to do this would make Silver Axe's incredible physical feats all the more impressive, raise the stakes between his competition with Shiki, and make his eventual appearance much more interesting.Related links:This One Piece admiral could be Boa Hancock's ultimate opponent (and it's not Akainu)Imu and Joyboy's dynamic in One Piece might just be a JoJo referenceOne Piece's Man Marked by Flames might be why Luffy met one of his greatest friends