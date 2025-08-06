Imu and Joyboy's dynamic in One Piece might just be a JoJo reference (& it surprisingly makes sense)

One Piece has always played with subtle homages, but this one might just be the wildest yet. If we take a closer look at the rivalry of Imu and Joyboy, we can see a strange connection to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, specifically to the interaction between Dio Brando and Jonathan Joestar. And surprisingly, it matches too well.The influence of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, a manga that started in 1987 and is still kicking today, cannot be ignored. Oda even took the time to draw Jotaro Joestar himself for the manga's 25th anniversary. Perhaps this drawing was more than admiration; perhaps this was something more fundamental to one of the biggest mysteries of One Piece.Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. It reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.Explaining how Imu and Joyboy's dynamic in One Piece might just be a JoJo referenceImu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was created by renowned artist Hirohiko Araki in 1987 and is still running today, making it a pillar for other manga. Filled with amazing battles and rivalries, JoJo may have inspired One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda more than we know. Oda respected Araki so much that he sketched Jotaro Joestar for JoJo's 25th anniversary comic. With this in mind, the Imu and Joyboy relationship may be representing the mythical rivalry between Dio Brando and Jonathan Joestar.Dio is a power-grabbing, self-absorbed sociopath who manipulates and betrays others to get to the top. Imu, while still mysterious, exudes the same energy. Silent, calculating, and firmly atop the world government, Imu would be an easy stand-in for Dio in Oda's world.Dio as seen in anime (Image via David Production)In JoJo, Dio was born to a thief, but after a fateful run-in with George Joestar, he was taken in by the Joestar family. This act of seeming kindness turns deadly when Dio poisons his adoptive father. Suppose Imu, also, was taken into Joyboy's kingdom or family and then betrayed them internally.Jonathan Joestar and Dio begin as stepbrothers and rivals, clashing over everything from values to physical competitions such as boxing. This friendly rivalry may have been the inspiration behind Oda's Davy Back Fight, particularly if Imu and Joyboy used to be friends or allies turned bitter enemies. It would add so much greater depth and tragedy to the myth of Davy Jones' ship.Dio's hatred against Jonathan intensifies to the extreme point of stealing his adopted father's life and status. The possibility that Imu could have murdered Joyboy's father or inherited his place by betrayal is ideal. Later, Dio finally transforms into a vampire with the help of a magical mask that is triggered by Joestar blood. The Joestar family and blood are unique, just like the &quot;D&quot; clan in One Piece. Both lineages appear to bear a curse, or fate, that is counter to the villain.As both Dio and Jonathan matured, their rivalry reached supernatural heights. Jonathan eventually defeated Dio with Hamon, which is a set of powers that parallels One Piece's Haki. It is likely that Joyboy could have defeated Imu with a type of Haki or ancient ability, only for Imu to have survived, much as Dio. That brings us to the ship.Dio and Jonathan as seen in anime (Image via David Production)Following Dio's seeming defeat, Jonathan takes a boat out with his beloved. But Dio returns, this time as a head. After one last act, Dio attaches his head to Jonathan's body after a fatal fight. Now imagine this: Joyboy and Imu have their final confrontation on a ship.The ship sinks, and the myth of Davy Jones is created, and Imu manages to claim Joyboy's body as his own. If this theory is true, Imu is not only the victor over Joyboy; he is the body of Joyboy, twisted into a monstrous mind of his own.Fan theories on X (Image via X/@BlacktyonteXavi)There is one further hint that puts fuel to the fire. Some time back, rumors swirled that Kuzan's voice actor, who also plays Dio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, was set to voice Imu. That is more than a coincidence. Oda even made Emporio Ivankov the one to first say Imu's full name, &quot;Nerona Imu&quot;, a flamboyant and dramatic one worthy of someone like Dio's inspiration.All this may seem far-fetched, but that is the nature of theory-crafting. Oda frequently takes inspiration from various places and combines them in a manner that suits One Piece's universe. The Dio-Jonathan parallel with Imu–Joyboy seems somehow on-point, down to betrayal, rivalry, bloodlines, immortality, and a fight on a cursed ship.Final thoughtsS A F W A @NeronarineLINKImu and Joyboy are brothers, and they're Bigfoots.A theory suggests that Imu and Joyboy's rivalry in One Piece may be inspired by the Dio and Jonathan relationship in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Aside from the bloodline story, it is worth considering the ideas of betrayal and legacy: Dio consumes Joestar blood to attain immortality. This echoes some of the mystery of the D clan.This is possible that Imu might have even betrayed Joyboy and even claimed his entire body, similar to how Dio takes Jonathan's. Voice actor rumors and dramatic naming only create a stronger case for the connection. 