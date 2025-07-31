Akane-banashi manga could be finally getting an anime adaptation

Author Yuki Suenaga and illustrator Takamasa Moue's Akane-banashi manga could be receiving an anime adaptation soon, as evident from a recent string of announcements and leaked information. Recently, a web domain, featuring the series' name (Akane-banashi.com) was registered, and an X (formerly Twitter) account, with the username, @akanebanashi_en, was opened.Additionally, the credible leaks from the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue 36/37 confirms that Akane-banashi manga will have a lead color page and cover for the magazine's 38th issue on August 17, 2025, along with two chapters (a normal chapter and an extra chapter).Likewise, the series will have a Jump Press event prior to the release of issue 38. While these announcements don't confirm directly, but they serve a good indicator that Akane-banashi manga may actually get an anime adaptation. That said, fans must wait for an official announcement to be sure of the news.Exploring why Akane-banashi manga might get an anime soonOn Thursday, July 31, 2025, many credible animanga leakers revealed that a new web domain (akane-banshi.com) has been registered online. Additionally, an X account, with the username @akanebanashi_en, has been opened, though its access is limited. The domain name and the X account strongly suggest that an anime adaptation of the Akane-banashi manga could be around the corner.Usually, the official staff registers a web domain and opens social media accounts prior to the official announcement for an anime adaptation of a series. That way, it's easier to update information at a specific time. Going by this logic, it's possible that the staff has decided to announce the titular manga's anime adaptation soon.Akane, as seen in the first volume cover (Image via Shueisha)In addition to this, the latest spoilers and leaks from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 36/37 issue confirms that Akane-banashi manga will recieve a cover and a lead color page in issue #38 on August 17, 2025. Additionally, the manga will publish two chapters in the same issue: a normal chapter (chapter 170), and an extra chapter.Furthermore, Shonen Jump will organize a &quot;Jump Press&quot; for the Akane-banashi manga ahead of Weekly Shonen Jump issue 38. While the lead color page, cover, and the press do not gurantee an anime adaptation, they do raise hope, when seen along with the other two facts, i.e,, the web domain and the X account.At any rate, fans might have to wait til August 17, 2025, for official updates and find out whether the manga will receive an anime adaptation. As of this moment, the chances are highly likely. Moreover, the series has slowly garnered reputation in the manga industry.The fifth volume cover of the manga (Image via Shueisha)With Sakamoto Days and Blue Box manga at their final legs, Jump needs to find their next big hit. Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch are relatively new, compared to Akane-banashi manga, which has already created a niche for itself, with 168 chapters released thus far. Therefore, an anime adaptation at this stage might do well for the magazine's future.Also read:Go For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film reportedly preponed to August 2025 in IndiaEiichiro Oda's illustration for Black Clover's Asta has fans convinced it's another Luffy cosplay