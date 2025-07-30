  • home icon
  First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film preponed to August 2025 in India

First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film preponed to August 2025 in India

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 30, 2025 09:00 GMT
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film preponed to August 2025 in India (Image via Toei Animation)

Cinepolis has officially announced that the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, originally scheduled to premiere in India in September 2025, will now debut in August. Although an official date hasn't been shared yet, the studio confirmed the adjustment from the proposed September 12 release.

This marks an exciting update for fans who are excited for the first of three instalments of the Infinity Castle trilogy that released in Japan on July 18, 2025, and is releasing internationally through Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures, beginning in August, with a confirmed September release for India, now advanced to August by Cinepolis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie is set to release early in India this August

The first of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, officially named Akaza's Return, is now set to release in early August in India, according to Cinepolis India's official social media posts. Originally, Cinepolis India’s social media handles had announced a September release for the film. The August announcement was not expected and moves the film release calendar up for Indian audiences.

Akaza's Return, directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced under Ufotable, premiered in Japan on July 18, 2025, earning critics' and audience praise across the globe for its breathtaking visuals, amazing score by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina, and gripping battle scenes. It set box office records in Japan within a matter of days of release.

The international releases in Southeast Asian nations were planned for mid-August, and India's release was initially planned with several Western territories for September 12. Cinepolis' unexpected move suggests a shift of plans, or an advance release as a bid to stay closer to neighboring regional releases like Pakistan, which opens in August.

Tanjiro as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)
Tanjiro as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Indian fans should keep an eye on official channels for a release announcement in August. Tickets have not yet gone on sale, and no booking windows have been announced. Still, anticipation grows for what looks like one of anime's strongest screen events of 2025.

Expect Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return to bring an epic continuation of Tanjiro Kamado's journey and the climactic battle within Muzan's Infinity Castle. Indian fans can catch it in cinemas this August.

About the author
Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.

His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.

Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.

Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places.

Edited by Tiasha
