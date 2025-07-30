First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film preponed to August 2025 in India

Cinepolis has officially announced that the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, originally scheduled to premiere in India in September 2025, will now debut in August. Although an official date hasn't been shared yet, the studio confirmed the adjustment from the proposed September 12 release.This marks an exciting update for fans who are excited for the first of three instalments of the Infinity Castle trilogy that released in Japan on July 18, 2025, and is releasing internationally through Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures, beginning in August, with a confirmed September release for India, now advanced to August by Cinepolis.Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie is set to release early in India this AugustThe first of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, officially named Akaza's Return, is now set to release in early August in India, according to Cinepolis India's official social media posts. Originally, Cinepolis India’s social media handles had announced a September release for the film. The August announcement was not expected and moves the film release calendar up for Indian audiences.Akaza's Return, directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced under Ufotable, premiered in Japan on July 18, 2025, earning critics' and audience praise across the globe for its breathtaking visuals, amazing score by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina, and gripping battle scenes. It set box office records in Japan within a matter of days of release.The international releases in Southeast Asian nations were planned for mid-August, and India's release was initially planned with several Western territories for September 12. Cinepolis' unexpected move suggests a shift of plans, or an advance release as a bid to stay closer to neighboring regional releases like Pakistan, which opens in August.Tanjiro as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)Indian fans should keep an eye on official channels for a release announcement in August. Tickets have not yet gone on sale, and no booking windows have been announced. Still, anticipation grows for what looks like one of anime's strongest screen events of 2025.Expect Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return to bring an epic continuation of Tanjiro Kamado's journey and the climactic battle within Muzan's Infinity Castle. Indian fans can catch it in cinemas this August.Related links:Decoding the Popularity: Why One Piece or My Hero Academia films could never compete with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle moviesDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie shatters Mugen Train records in two daysVinland Saga ending might be the only 2025 manga ending that fans lovedGachiakuta creator gets into a controversy after praising Helluva Boss