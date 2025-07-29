Decoding the Popularity: Why One Piece or My Hero Academia films could never compete with Demon Slayer movies

Demon Slayer movies have established themselves as the unmatched box office champion in modern anime cinema, with their films consistently breaking records everywhere, both in Japan and around the world. While franchises like One Piece and My Hero Academia do have widespread followings and rich histories, they haven’t had the same cultural or commercial influence on cinema as the films in Demon Slayer have.From the unprecedented performance of Mugen Train to the sheer hype surrounding the recently released first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy, it’s fair to say Demon Slayer has set the bar far higher than anyone else in this space has reached. This chasm of popularity invites important questions around storytelling and stakes. Here’s a breakdown of how One Piece or My Hero Academia films could never compete with Demon Slayer movies.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and may include spoilers from the mentioned anime/manga.Explaining why Demon Slayer movies are better than One Piece or My Hero Academia filmsThe Demon Slayer movies have demonstrated that their cinematic success is no coincidence with the recently released Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza’s Return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, within four days, it collected over ¥7.31 billion (~$49.6 million), breaking Mugen Train's records.This sonic boom performance only serves to reiterate an eternal truth of anime cinema: Demon Slayer movies perform on an entirely different plane of popularity and connectivity from even the largest franchises, such as One Piece and My Hero Academia. Even with their box office hits, such as One Piece Film: Red and Stampede, or World Heroes' Mission for My Hero Academia, none have come close to the Demon Slayer movies' record-breaking pace or mass appeal.Franchise momentum and timing were crucial. Mugen Train came at a time of a subdued pandemic box office window, garnering a worldwide audience hungry for cinematic material. Far from diminishing, the momentum of the franchise increased further, leading to Infinity Castle outgrossing its predecessor under far more competitive conditions. One Piece and My Hero Academia films, on the other hand, never rode a corresponding optimal moment, typically finding themselves coming out at packed schedules or joined by other anime offerings.Second, Demon Slayer's emotional stakes are considerably stronger. Every movie is built around central plot lines with genuine stakes, such as permanent trauma and ethical decisions. Unlike One Piece, whose narrative is dependent on visual spectacle or even side-quests that bear no consequence on canon. My Hero Academia seems to have longer-form bonus episode films that could be emotionally heavy, though the character arcs are never that tightly packaged.Giyu Tomioka as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)Third, animation quality is important. Ufotable's production values are unmatched. There is major fight choreography or 3D effects that flow with everything else. Furthermore, Toei Animation and Bones still create amazing projects, though they do not quite achieve the high benchmark for episodes based on cinematic consistency that Demon Slayer achieves.Finally, when it comes to cultural penetration and the ease of access for audiences to experience, Demon Slayer has the advantage. The series has made its way outside anime fandom and reached families, casual viewership, and other non-anime consumer groups globally. Whereas, One Piece and My Hero Academia are both well-loved qualities but remain polished and niche, or only have secondary appeals beyond their main fan groups.Final thoughtsAkaza as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)Demon Slayer's success in the world of anime films comes from the perfect mix of timing, emotional impact, visual quality, and universal appeal. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return has even surpassed Mugen Train in a mere five days, helping to solidify a standard that any film must now be held to deal with.One Piece and My Hero Academia films have been successful within their lanes. They have not received the level of narrative or international weight that makes Demon Slayer something completely different.Related links:All Demon Slayer moviesOne of the first Demon Slayer movies from the trilogy, the Infinity Castle Arc film's international release dates allegedly revealedDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie shatters Mugen Train records in two days