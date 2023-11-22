Cartoon Network India makes a splash by adding all My Hero Academia movies in Indian dubs

Warner Bros. Discovery India informed Sportskeeda via email on Thursday, November 9, 2023, that Cartoon Network India would add all of the My Hero Academia movies. In addition to these films, the mainline television anime series will be released on the channel as the Evil Buu saga of the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime series.

The adjacent press release clarifies that the My Hero Academia films will air on Cartoon Network India on each of the first three Sundays of December 2023. Two Heroes will kick things off on Sunday, December 3, followed by Heroes Rising on Sunday, December 10, and World Heroes’ Mission on Sunday, December 17.

The exciting news about these My Hero Academia offerings and that of Dragon Ball Z Kai is that the shows will be available in five different regional languages across India. With this, Warner Bros., Discovery India, and Cartoon Network India are ensuring a broad appeal and easy access across various regional markets in India.

Cartoon Network India is set to air My Hero Academia in five major regional languages across the nation

As mentioned above, the films, mainline television anime series, and the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime series will be offered in multiple regional languages. These include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, some of the country's most popular spoken languages.

With this, Cartoon Network India and Warner Bros. Discovery India ensure that nearly everyone in India can enjoy both legendary series. Renowned voice actors Vidit Kumar, Sahil Vinod Kulkarni, and Mohak Ninad have been announced as voicing Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and All Might, respectively, in the Hindi language.

In addition to the release of the three My Hero Academia films discussed earlier, the franchise’s mainline television anime series will air on Cartoon Network India every Sunday at 1 PM IST. The Dragon Ball Z Kai anime series will also air on the channel every Sunday but will precede the former series and air at 11 AM IST instead.

Uttam Pal Singh, the head of Kids Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, was quoted as saying the following,

“Cartoon Network has consistently led in presenting unique and popular narratives to its audiences. As part of our fan-centric strategy, our anime lineup has garnered tremendous response, and we are elated to offer Indian fans yet another sensational storytelling experience that has taken the global stage."

He continued,

"Our high-quality dubs of ‘My Hero Academia’ in multiple languages will fully submerge fans into this heroic saga. The series’ universal themes of courage, camaraderie, and the voyage to heroism align seamlessly with Cartoon Network’s core values.”

