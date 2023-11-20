My Hero Academia chapter 408: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 408 is set to release on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the unexpected but exciting focus on All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki’s backstory in the previous release, fans are begging for more information on their origins.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 408 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 407.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 might return to contemporary events, given prior issue’s final moments

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 408 will be officially released on Monday, 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, December 3. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue released in the early morning hours of Monday, December 4. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, December 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 3

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, December 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 1.30 am, Monday, December 4

My Hero Academia chapter 407 recap

The origins of Yoichi Shigaraki and his twin brother might not be the focus of My Hero Academia chapter 408 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 407 began with a focus on a prostitute who was pregnant and had hardened growths protruding from her arm for about a year. She gave birth to twins, one of whom was malnourished, by a river before dying, upon which the growth in her arms completely vanished.

A year later, the Glowing Baby was born, sparking the onset of Meta abilities, which led to the declaration that those with Meta abilities were a “subbranch of humanity.” This resulted in widespread prejudice against those with Meta abilities.

The scene then shifted to a group of miners who found a “paranormal orphan” in a cave, trying to leave shortly after that. However, the child then used the Spearlike Bones Quirk, revealing him to be All For One and that Quirk was what he took from his mother. The scene then shifted to several years later, where a frail Yoichi tried to stop his brother from attacking innocent people.

Sometime later, Yoichi shared comic books he was reading with All For One, claiming he wanted to be a hero someday. Three years after that, All For One killed the Glowing Baby and stole his Quirk, claiming that his dream is to make a world that exists for his sake only. The chapter ended with Yoichi finding Kudo and passing on the One For All Quirk to him, resulting in All For One seemingly killing his brother in the issue’s final panel.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 408 (speculative)

After the focus on the shocking origins of the Shigaraki brothers in the previous release, My Hero Academia chapter 408 is likely to return to the series’ contemporary events. While additional focus on All For One’s life would certainly be welcome, it seems somewhat unnecessary, considering his hatred for Kudo has been explained in the previous chapters.

Thus, My Hero Academia chapter 408 should return to the present, where an incensed All For One will likely rush at Katsuki Bakugo in an attempt to kill him. However, Bakugo is all but guaranteed to counter this, kicking off the next leg of their fight, which will likely last the entirety of the coming release.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

