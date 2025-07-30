  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Go For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026

Go For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
Go For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026 (Image via Studio Drive)
Go For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026 (Image via Studio Drive)

The premiere of Go For It, Nakamura! anime, which was scheduled in 2025, has been postponed to 2026. The official staff released a statement on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, to announce this news. According to the statement, the anime has been pushed back due to "production issues."

Ad

Produced by Drive, Go For It, Nakamura! anime is based on Syundei's eponymous manga series. Shinsha's Opera Manga Magazine serialized the manga from December 2014 to August 2016. Later, the manga released a sequel, titled Go For It Again, Nakamura!, in the same magazine.

Go For It, Nakamura! anime gets delayed to 2026

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the official X account of the series (@nkmr_kun_tv) informed fans via a statement from the production committee that the Go For It, Nakamura! anime, based on Syundei's manga series, will premiere in 2026, instead of 2025.

According to the statement, the BL anime has been postponed due to production issues. The official staff has apologized to fans who have been looking forward to the premiere and mentioned that a revised broadcast schedule will be announced on the anime's official site and social media shortly.

Ad

Furthermore, the staff informed fans that the first two episodes of the anime will be screened in advance on August 24, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

Notably, the Go For It, Nakamura! anime was announced on August 15, 2024, with a commemorative illustration from the original manga creator, Syundei. Afterward, the staff revealed information regarding the anime's main cast and primary staff members. Crunchyroll was supposed to stream the anime in 2025 in the USA, Africa, Europe, CIS, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The series stars Chiaki Kobayashi as the male protagonist, Okuto Nakamura, while Yuki Sakakihara voices Nakamura's love interest, Aiki Hirose. Kappei Yamaguchi and Junko Takeuchi are also enlisted in the show's voice cast for unrevealed characters.

Ad

Aoi Umeki directs and writes the series scripts of Go For It, Nakamura! at Studio Drive, with Naoki Yoshibe in charge as the assistant director. Yasuko Aoki is overseeing the series composition and writing the scripts with Aoi-san. Aoi Umeki is also responsible for designing the characters for animation.

Nakamura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)
Nakamura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Other staff members include Lee Cheon-bok as the art director, Harue Oono as the color designer, Yuusuke Ueno as the editor, Yuu Wakabayashi as the director of photography, and Ayana Tsujita as the music composer.

Ad

Based on the original manga, Go For It, Nakamura! anime centers on Okuto Nakamura, a shy boy who falls in love with Aiki Hitose, his classmate. Okuto is enamored by Aiki's dreamy and radiant aura. However, his immense anxiety prevents him from approaching the boy. As such, the BL anime will show Okuto trying to overcome his shyness and clumsiness to express his feelings for his crush.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications