Go For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026

The premiere of Go For It, Nakamura! anime, which was scheduled in 2025, has been postponed to 2026. The official staff released a statement on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, to announce this news. According to the statement, the anime has been pushed back due to &quot;production issues.&quot;Produced by Drive, Go For It, Nakamura! anime is based on Syundei's eponymous manga series. Shinsha's Opera Manga Magazine serialized the manga from December 2014 to August 2016. Later, the manga released a sequel, titled Go For It Again, Nakamura!, in the same magazine.Go For It, Nakamura! anime gets delayed to 2026On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the official X account of the series (@nkmr_kun_tv) informed fans via a statement from the production committee that the Go For It, Nakamura! anime, based on Syundei's manga series, will premiere in 2026, instead of 2025.According to the statement, the BL anime has been postponed due to production issues. The official staff has apologized to fans who have been looking forward to the premiere and mentioned that a revised broadcast schedule will be announced on the anime's official site and social media shortly.Furthermore, the staff informed fans that the first two episodes of the anime will be screened in advance on August 24, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.Notably, the Go For It, Nakamura! anime was announced on August 15, 2024, with a commemorative illustration from the original manga creator, Syundei. Afterward, the staff revealed information regarding the anime's main cast and primary staff members. Crunchyroll was supposed to stream the anime in 2025 in the USA, Africa, Europe, CIS, Oceania, and the Middle East.The series stars Chiaki Kobayashi as the male protagonist, Okuto Nakamura, while Yuki Sakakihara voices Nakamura's love interest, Aiki Hirose. Kappei Yamaguchi and Junko Takeuchi are also enlisted in the show's voice cast for unrevealed characters.Aoi Umeki directs and writes the series scripts of Go For It, Nakamura! at Studio Drive, with Naoki Yoshibe in charge as the assistant director. Yasuko Aoki is overseeing the series composition and writing the scripts with Aoi-san. Aoi Umeki is also responsible for designing the characters for animation.Nakamura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)Other staff members include Lee Cheon-bok as the art director, Harue Oono as the color designer, Yuusuke Ueno as the editor, Yuu Wakabayashi as the director of photography, and Ayana Tsujita as the music composer.Based on the original manga, Go For It, Nakamura! anime centers on Okuto Nakamura, a shy boy who falls in love with Aiki Hitose, his classmate. Okuto is enamored by Aiki's dreamy and radiant aura. However, his immense anxiety prevents him from approaching the boy. As such, the BL anime will show Okuto trying to overcome his shyness and clumsiness to express his feelings for his crush.