  Daiju Yanauchi's One For All manga to end with 2 more chapters

Daiju Yanauchi's One For All manga to end with 2 more chapters

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
Daiju Yanauchi
Daiju Yanauchi's One For All manga to end with 2 more chapters (Image via Kodansha)

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, the 60th chapter of the One For All manga revealed that the series will end with two more chapters. The popular sports manga series by mangaka Daiju Yanauchi has had nearly a two-year run and is now finally set to be concluded.

The manga was first published on Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine before being shifted to the YanMaga Web website on February 15 earlier this year. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 4, 2025.

The One For All manga series will conclude with 2 more chapters

As mentioned earlier, the sports drama One For All manga series by mangaka Daiju Yanauchi released the latest installment, chapter 60, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Within the chapter's pages, it was revealed that the series will be coming to an end with two more chapters.

The popular rugby sports drama manga series was first launched in December 2023 on the Japanese publishing company Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine and has been popular among teenagers and sports lovers ever since. After a run of nearly two years, the series was shifted to the YanMaga Web website earlier this year on February 15.

Very recently, Kodansha published the manga's 7th compiled book volume on July 4, 2025. With only two more chapters to go before the series ends, the upcoming 8th compiled book volume will likely be the last one for the series.

The One For All manga's story centers around Arashi, a hot-blooded high school student who enrolls on a rugby scholarship and is in his first year. Arashi calls himself "the man who stirs up a storm" and forms a rugby team of problem children from the school. Their main goal is to play in the Hanazono Rugby Stadium, which hosts Japan's National High School Rugby Tournament.

The mangaka is known for his most famous manga series, the Gang King manga, which was serialized in Shonengahosha's Young King magazine from 2003 to 2013. The Gang King switched publishers to Kodansha's Magazine Special in 2016, before moving to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, and then Evening in 2017, where the series ended in April 2021.

With a total of 37 compiled book volumes, the Gang King manga series is also released in English by Kodansha USA Publishing, which recently published the 30th compilation book volume on June 10, 2025.

What are your thoughts on the One For All manga's ending? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

