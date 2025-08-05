Should Haikyu fans give this new volleyball manga a try? Dig It manga initial review

As Yoshida's ambitious new volleyball series, Dig It manga, promises to challenge the dominance of Haikyu, the amazing sports manga series by Haruichi Furudate. This forthcoming sports drama made its debut on April 24th in the June 2025 issue of Monthly Afternoon magazine.This new book aims to stand out in the competitive sports manga genre with its distinctive focus on a libero protagonist and an engaging father-son connection. Still, it's unclear if Dig It manga can draw in new volleyball storytellers while providing something novel enough to please Haikyu fans.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.Dig It manga as a fresh perspective on volleyball storytellingDig It manga's intentional emphasis on the libero position, possibly the most undervalued position in volleyball, sets it apart from its forerunners right away. Yoshida's choice to focus the story on a defensive specialist shows incredible creative boldness, in contrast to other sports manga.This tends to focus on dazzling spikers, setters, or ace players who execute amazing finishing techniques. Although the libero position demands extraordinary foresight, quick reflexes, and an almost mystical ability to read the game, these players rarely get the recognition they merit.Also read: HAIKYU!! magazine 2025 AUGUST reveals cover featuring Oikawa and BokutoBeyond ordinary sporting competitions, the protagonist's ambition to exceed his father, a former member of the Japanese national team, and become the finest libero in the world adds layers of personal stakes. Themes of heritage, pressure, and self-identity can be explored through this generational conflict, which may strike a deep chord with readers.In contrast to the usual hot-blooded sports protagonist, the character's portrayed aloof nature, which is reminiscent of Haikyu's Tsukishima or Osamu, suggests a more analytical approach to character development.Will it fill the Haikyu-sized void?By skillfully striking a balance between technical precision and poignant narrative, Haikyu raised the standard for volleyball manga to an unprecedented level and produced an ensemble cast in which each character felt vital. Despite the unavoidable analogies, Dig It manga may benefit from its narrow concentration on a single viewpoint.Yoshida can delve more into the psychological elements of defensive play and the particular stresses encountered by players in support roles by focusing on a smaller set of topics. Dig It manga was released at a carefully calculated moment, coinciding with Haikyu's influence continuing to encourage volleyball involvement in real life around the world. But merely copying Furudate's recipe won't lead to success.Also read: Furudate's latest lore-reveal has Haikyu fans calling vice-captain Kageyama &quot;a mass hallucination&quot;The show must create a distinctive visual style, create interesting supporting characters, and above all, make defensive play as exciting as offensive spectacles. Imagine the anxiety of a pivotal dig that alters the course of a whole match, or the subdued joy of a flawlessly executed receive that creates a winning play. The libero position offers special storytelling potential.Final thoughtsDig It manga's inclination to highlight volleyball's unsung heroes already shows encouraging creative instincts, but it remains to be seen if it can capture lightning in a bottle. This series is worth seeing as a complementing examination of the strategic depth of volleyball, not as a substitute for Haikyu fans looking for their next fix.Whether Yoshida can captivate readers with the skill of defense as much as they have with the excitement of assault will be the real test. If successful, Dig It manga might just prove that sometimes the most exciting action happens when preventing the other team from scoring.Also readFairy Tail creator set to release a new one-shot mangaBlack Clover anime's return date is bad news for the manga's statusAo Ashi creator's message after the manga's ending has fans in tears