Japanese Volleyball player Masaki Oya's Haikyuu reference is the closest to a live-action

Haikyuu was a genre-defining release of its time, contributing significantly to bringing Sports anime/manga to the forefront. Memorable characters, emotions, and a well-written plot are just some of the things that made it a global name. Even with the manga concluding in July 2020, the ripples Haruichi Furudate created can still be felt to this day.Most recently, the Japanese Volleyball star Masaki Oya chose to offer a tribute to the series in a spirited manner. Needless to mention, the animanga fandom was lightning quick to catch on and they just couldn't get enough of it. Social media platforms were filled with appreciation and nostalgia (for many) as the reference the player made looked closest to a live-action.Japanese Volleyball star makes dashing live-action-like Haikyuu referenceThe effect and influence Haikyuu left on the animanga world and now the sporting world is quite visible. Furudate's global phenomenon took the audiences by storm when it presented the story of Hinata Shoyo and his intense rivalry with Tobio Kageyama. Both individuals work together to combine their talents and those of others to rebuild a team and compete for the highest honors.To tribute this series, Japanese Volleyball star Masaki Oya presented the world with a spirited reference. Oya walked into a room (seemingly one that hosted photoshoots for the players) and tilted his head. During his entrance, he was greeted by his teammates saying &quot;Oya&quot; one by one. This was a recreation of the famous &quot;Oya&quot; scene from the series.In Haikyuu, this sequence featured Kei Tsukishima greeted by Kotaro Bokuto and Tetsuro Kuroo both saying &quot;Oya Oya&quot;, with Keiji Akaashi also present. This become a popular scene among lovers of the series. The recreation didn't take long to spread to social media for others to share in the giggles. Moreover, this could be the closest thing at present to a live-action adaptation of the same.Fans absolutely love Haikyuu reference by Japanese Volleyball teamTobio Kageyama (Image via Production I.G.)Fans of Furudate's series and lovers of anime and manga in general were delighted with the reference. The players themselves wanted to create something special for the community to enjoy and they succeeded in the same. In fact, many were gushing over how well it was done, terming it the closest possible thing to a live-action of the series.Speaking of live-action series, Haikyuu is among those to have not yet received one. The latest one to witness a successful live-action adaptation was One Piece, which has been renewed for a second season. But in the case of Furudate's series, only a stage play titled Hyper Projection Engeki: Haikyuu! has been running since 2015. It is likely only a matter of time before the series receives one.Hinata Shoyo (Image via Production I.G.)&quot;The oya reference from akaashi, bokuto and kuroo,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;LOVE THIS,&quot; a netizen exclaimed.&quot;We need a BTS,&quot; a fan requested.&quot;Ahhhh this is soooo adorable!!!!,&quot; an X user gushed.Oikawa Toru (Image via Production I.G.)Fans were all over the reference made by Masaki Oya and team. As mentioned, the reference was of the famous scene featuring the characters Bokuto, Kuroo, and Akaashi. They had that reaction when they first saw Kei Tsukishima, the former two mouthing &quot;Oya Oya&quot; one by one.One fan went ahead to request a Behind-The-Scenes of the featured clip. Undoubtedly, it would be interesting and hilarious to watch how the team recreated the moment and held in their own laughs. Fans were also gushing over how &quot;adorable&quot; everyone looked, with no shortage of compliments for the team.