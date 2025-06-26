Fairy Tail creator set to release a new one-shot manga

Hiro Mashima, the mangaka behind the best-selling manga Fairy Tail, is scheduled to release a one-shot manga in Weekly Young Magazine in issue 32/2025 on July 7, 2025. The manga, titled “1993,” will be a departure from his previous work in the fantasy genre and will focus on the category of delinquent youth.

This new one-shot will be released as part of the magazine’s 45th anniversary, and the news of the one-shot has been met with a lot of excitement from the readers of Mashima’s previous work.

Fairy Tail creator explores new territory with delinquent-themed one-shot

Hiro Mashima, creator of Fairy Tail, explores the one-shot style of the delinquent youth genre, a contrast to the fantasy genre in the popular serialized manga industry he worked in. The fantasy manga series is Mashima's most successful series to date. It was a Weekly Shōnen Magazine title that ran from 2006 to 2017 and sold over 72 million copies in print during its run.

Mashima won the 2009 Kōdansha Manga Award for his contribution to the shōnen genre with the fantasy series, and has become a household name for most within the manga industry. The one-shot will feature students who are involved in delinquency, a type of manga that has regained its earlier appeal in recent times.

The title of the story, “1993,” may suggest the past or the events that happen in it, a percentage of which may be derived from the early 1990s in Japan. The delinquent and yakuza categories have been the most popular in the market for manga readership in recent times, and perhaps it is this trend that Mashima's new one-shot joins.

The manga one-shot that will be featured in the Weekly Young Magazine is a very special one, as it will come out on its 45th anniversary, which is a special event for fans of Mashima's works. The manga artist, who began his career in 1998, got his first hit with Rave Master, which ran from 1999 to 2005 in the weekly release of the Shōnen magazine.

Mashima’s part in the 45th anniversary confirms him as one of the strongest competitors in this field. Hiro Mashima’s one-shot, 1993, will be a new project following some recent activity from Fairy Tail in the past year. The one-shot will be the most recent release of work from Mashima following the release of a special one-shot for his most successful manga in 2024, ending the fantasy series’ seven-year absence.

Fans of Mashima’s work can expect to see his unique art style, for which he has become known in his previous works in fantasy, translated to a more realistic and grounded setting for his new one-shot, 1993, in the delinquent youth genre.

