By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 07, 2025 15:00 GMT
Made in Abyss anime reportedly set to receive movie series in 2026 (Image via Kinema Citrus)
With Made in Abyss volume 14 scheduled for official release on August 8, 2025, by Takeshobo in Japan, the series is reportedly getting a set of movies in 2026.

There is no official confirmation yet, and the leaked information was gathered from the volume 14 obi. So, no additional details are available at this time. This news has intrigued many fans of the Made in Abyss series as they wonder where the upcoming movies will pick up the story from.

Made in Abyss is allegedly getting a series of movies in 2026

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, several accounts on X posted covers for the Made in Abyss manga volume 14, including a hint at a set of movies in 2026. This information was labeled on the obi of the volume, which is part of the ongoing mystery survival manga series by Akihito Tsukushi.

With the volume officially scheduled for release on August 8, 2025, by Takeshobo in Japan, the official confirmation is expected soon. Fans have also shared their thoughts on social media about where the story will pick up in the movies.

The Made in Abyss series has released two TV anime seasons and three movies, with the pilot anime debuting on July 7, 2017. While the story details are still unconfirmed, the alleged movies in 2026 are expected to continue from where season 2 left off on September 28, 2022.

Still from the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)
The series is one of the most popular mystery and dark fantasy seinen manga series by mangaka Akihito Tsukushi. The anime was first produced by the well-known animation studio Kinema Citrus, but was later taken over by Sentai Filmworks starting from season 2. Kinema Citrus has also produced all three movies so far.

With Sentai Filmworks taking over, they are likely to produce the upcoming movies in 2026. However, no official details, including staff, cast, production, or release date, have been announced yet.

The spoiler information has sparked optimism among several fans of the series, as they await confirmation tomorrow, since volume 14 will officially be released on Friday, August 8, 2025.

What are your thoughts on the Made in Abyss movies for 2026? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

Ribhu Ghosh

