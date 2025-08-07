Black Clover 10th anniversary projects announcement unveils volume 37 cover and more

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, days before the official release of the Jump GIGA Summer 2025 magazine, leakers online revealed the 10 projects lined up for Black Clover's 10th Anniversary celebration. The projects included details about volume 37, an original art exhibition, anime return, and more.Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese manga that was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. The manga was later transferred to Jump GIGA in December 2023. In February 2025, the manga completed 10 years of serialization, and planned to celebrate the occasion with 10 special projects.Jump GIGA announces Black Clover's 10th anniversary celebration projectsOn Thursday, August 7, 2025, the leaks from the Jump GIGA Summer 2025 magazine revealed the 10 projects lined up for Black Clover's 10th anniversary celebration.The first project will be an original art exhibition. As fans must have observed, the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been posting revamped color pages from the manga every day. Fans can expect to see those illustrations and more in the art exhibition.Black Clover revamped color page (Image via Shueisha)The second project sees the series's volumes 1 to 10 become free to read on Shonen Jump+ and Zebrack.The third project revealed details about the series's next compiled volume. Black Clover volume 37 will be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Japan. In addition to this announcement, the manga also gave fans a preview of the cover art. As one can see, the cover art features Asta, Yuno Grinberryall, Noelle Silva, Yami Sukehiro, Yami Ichika, Nacht Faust, and Mereoleona Vermillion facing off against the Paladins, namely Lucius Zogratis, Acier Silva, Morgen Faust, and Moris Libardirt.Asta as seen in the sequel anime announcement (Image via Studio Pierrot)The fourth project is a special acrylic board using a brand-new color artwork. The fifth project is about the TV anime's return. As fans must know, the Black Clover anime has been confirmed for a second season.The sixth project is a special promotional video celebrating the anime's 10th anniversary. The video has already been released as part of a recent Jump Press video.The seventh project was an announcement that the TV anime will be streaming on the Jump YouTube Channel.Special illustrations drawn by Oda, Kishimoto, and Kubo (Image via Shueisha)The eighth project was a giveaway contest, asking fans to follow and repost from the official Black Clover X account to win a special poster with a beautiful illustration.The ninth project reiterated the 17 special tribute illustrations drawn by world-renowned manga creators, such as Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, Tite Kubo, and others.The tenth project reiterated to fans the chance to obtain the six special Jump GIGA can badges. The can badges include badges of Asta, Yuno, Noelle, Yami, Nacht, and Charlotte.As fans can observe, most of these projects have already been announced. Nevertheless, fans seem very excited, especially for the details surrounding volume 37. Related LinksSekiro anime could be out sooner than fans expect&quot;Our goal is to expand KILLTUBE&quot;- Director Kuribayashi and Producer Noda share inspiration, production, and more [Exclusive]Anime NYC to screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era anime film