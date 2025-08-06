"Our goal is to expand KILLTUBE"- Director Kuribayashi and Producer Noda share inspiration, production, and more [Exclusive]

With the KILLTUBE anime movie set to air in 2026, the anime's staff recently revealed the film's new trailer, visual, and cast during Anime Expo 2025.

Amidst this, 33 USA Inc. provided Sportskeeda Anime with the opportunity to conduct an email Q&A with the KILLTUBE team, allowing Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi and Producer Fuko Noda to decode some of the important queries fans may have ahead of the film's impending release next year.

KILLTUBE is an original anime movie created and directed by Kazuaki Kuribayashi. While Kazuaki has no prior experience as a director, he guarantees fans that the film will be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Director Kuribayashi and Producer Noda share insights on the KILLTUBE anime project

Kikuchiyo as seen in the KILLTUBE anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

As part of the email Q&A, Sportskeeda Anime got the opportunity to get valuable insights from KILLTUBE anime movie's director, Kazuaki Kuribayashi, and producer, Fuko Noda.

Starting off with the creator and director of KILLTUBE, Kuribayashi, we asked him about the series's setting, genre, future plans, and a lot more. Let's take a look at what the director shared with us.

Based on KILLTUBE’s setting, what aspects of the story do you think will resonate most with modern viewers?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"KILLTUBE is fundamentally a story of social upheaval—of how those who start with nothing rise up and change the status quo."

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi believed that in today’s world, where social media has made people more conscious of how they’re perceived, the audience would deeply connect with the way the anime's protagonists push through adversity and challenge societal norms.

Musashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

How would you define the genre of KILLTUBE? It’s clearly more than just an action fantasy; can viewers expect something different by the time it’s released?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"If I had to define it, I’d call it an “Edo Punk Action Fantasy.” I can’t say for certain whether the final product will be entirely different from what viewers are expecting, but at the very least, the world of KILLTUBE—where the Edo period evolved on its own path and live-streamed duels are commonplace—is unlike anything we’ve seen before in historical fiction. In that sense, we’re inviting viewers into a completely unfamiliar and imaginative world."

As per Kazuaki Kuribayashi, while he describes the anime movie as an "Edo Punk Action Fantasy," he cannot be certain that the final product will be what fans are expecting. He believes the anime's unique concept could see the viewers stepping into a completely unfamiliar and imaginative world.

Musashi, Leonardo, and Kikuchiyo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

How have you received the reactions from fans so far? Were they in line with your expectations?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"The pilot video we released on YouTube in April last year actually drew a larger viewership from North America than from Japan."

Director Kuribayashi shared how the overseas response to the KILLTUBE anime teaser exceeded his expectations. The interest encouraged them to move forward with the project.

Is KILLTUBE intended to be a standalone film, or do you already have plans for sequels or a broader franchise?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"While nothing has been formally decided yet, it is absolutely our intention to continue beyond this film. We see this theatrical release not as a conclusion, but as the beginning of a larger journey. Our goal is to expand KILLTUBE into sequels, a full-fledged series, games, live events, and more. We want it to grow into a long-lasting franchise, something that will still be loved a hundred years from now."

The director shared how they viewed the release of KILLTUBE as the beginning of a long journey.

Essentially, the team wished to expand the world of KILLTUBE into sequels, a full-fledged series, games, live events, and more. Hence, the anime's success could greenlight future KILLTUBE content.

Leonardo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

What were some of your inspirations for creating KILLTUBE? Has modern internet culture had any influence?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"There are simply too many sources of inspiration to count. Of course, there's Dragon Ball and One Piece, which shaped our sense of adventure, and Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Harry Potter, which fueled our imagination. From an art style perspective, we've drawn influence from Splatoon and Spider-Verse. And naturally, YouTube, on which we've spent countless hours watching content, has played a significant role. KILLTUBE is a culmination of all these inspirations."

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi shared how several popular series, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Harry Potter, Splatoon, and Spider-Verse films, were sources of inspiration for the anime movie.

When building the story, was there a specific message or theme you wanted to convey?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"Everything I want to express is captured in the protagonist's catchphrase: “There’s not a single reason why it can’t be done.” この作品で伝えたいことのすべてです。If I had to articulate the theme, it would be “a testament to possibility.”"

Director Kuribayashi believed that the protagonist's catchphrase was aligned with his role in the film. Despite having no prior experience directing, he wished to create the project and was able to do it with support from others.

Musashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

What was your involvement in the character design process? Do the characters in the anime match your original vision?

Director Kazuaki Kuribayashi's response:

"My approach was to establish the foundational setting and rules as the director, and then let everyone involved expand the world freely."

As shared by Kuribayashi, the character designs were handled by Nikke Shimaguchi. Apparently, he didn't have a fully formed image of the characters when the project began. Hence, the character concepts essentially evolved during production.

Next, we asked the anime's producer, Fuko Noda, about some of the challenges they faced during production, some insights into their decision-making, the production schedule, and more. Here's what the producer shared with us.

What were some of the biggest challenges in visually expressing the world of KILLTUBE through animation, especially with the more graphic elements?

"Given the abundance of uniquely shaped buildings and highly distinctive characters, visualizing them through animation has proven extremely challenging—we face difficulties on a daily basis. Furthermore, because the creative methods and team members span a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines, a major challenge lies in how to have these varied elements coexist within the same frame while still feeling cohesive and natural."

Noda added:

"The processes of technical testing and information management involved are both complex and time-consuming. Advancing those efforts while simultaneously exploring a new visual style has been one of the most demanding aspects of production."

Leonardo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

Does the project include a significant amount of graphic content that might require censorship? If not, was that part of the plan from the beginning, or was it adjusted during development?

"Given that KILLTUBE is centered on the concept of “duel streaming” as a form of battle entertainment, intense action scenes and portrayals of injury are naturally part of the narrative. However, we are mindful that overly graphic depictions could dilute or even obscure the visual identity and thematic core we aim to achieve with KILLTUBE."

Producer Fuko Noda shared how the production staff was proceeding with caution with the anime. They were holding daily discussions to address the scenes and decide how they could convey them without making them overly explicit.

As seen in the trailer, KILLTUBE is characterized by its vibrant color palette. What efforts did the team make to harmonize that visual style with the setting of the story?

"To harmonize the vivid color palette with the worldbuilding, the team employed a number of creative strategies. First, while setting the stage in real-world locations such as Shibuya and Shinjuku, we reconstructed those landscapes by blending in elements of Edo-period architecture, street culture, and futuristic technology. We placed particular importance on creating “points of resonance,” adding unique twists to familiar scenes so that viewers could more easily immerse themselves in the world of the story."

"On the visual side, the concept of shin-hanga (New Prints) played a key role. Shin-hanga is a style of art that built upon the aesthetics of Edo-era woodblock prints, while introducing three-dimensional perspectives to create a modern interpretation. We applied that principle to animation, combining 3DCG with distinctive “special animation” techniques to develop KILLTUBE’s signature look. From smoke-like effects to highly detailed textures, we’ve pursued a unique visual expression where vibrant colors, traditional Edo design, and sci-fi elements coexist seamlessly."

Musashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

Can you tell us about the production schedule for KILLTUBE? Is everything going according to plan, or are there any expected delays?

"All we can officially say at this time is that production is in full swing with the goal of completing the project by 2026. To be honest, some parts are progressing smoothly, while others are proving more challenging. We're also preparing for the release to ensure we deliver the final product in the best possible form! We hope you'll stay with us a little longer as we work toward completion!"

Producer Fuko Noda shared that, while they were facing some challenges during the production, the project was in full swing and would likely be completed by 2026.

Although the film has yet to be released, could you share a scene that was particularly challenging to produce or one that you found especially rewarding?

"There are truly too many rewarding scenes to count, but if I had to choose just one, it would have to be the opening scene. Accompanied by an incredible musical score, the scene is designed to instantly draw viewers into the world of the story. As we work on it, I feel a strong sense that “something completely new is about to be born,” which makes it especially fulfilling to create."

Producer Fuko Noda shared how they were working hard to present the best version of the movie's opening scene in theaters. With that, they wished to draw everyone into the world of KILLTUBE.

Final thoughts

Kikuchiyo as seen in the KILLTUBE anime (Image via Studio Dotou)

While it is indeed true that KILLTUBE is being helmed by a reasonably inexperienced director, the anime movie has been showing a lot of promise with its promotional materials. What's even more exciting is how passionate the staff members seem to be about the project. They are not only committed to producing a good movie but also to building an entire franchise. However, only time will tell if they will succeed in this mission.

